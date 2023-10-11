Services sprinter Manikanta sets 100m national record

The athletics season is nearing an end, but Indian competitors are still at it, some even continuing to raise their performances. On Wednesday, Services sprinter Manikanta H Hoblidhar broke the 100m national record at the National Open Championships in Bengaluru. Image used for representational purpose

Manikanta clocked 10.23 secs to win the third 100m semifinal, improving on Amiya Mallick's mark of 10.26 secs set in 2016. Manikanta had clocked 10.50 secs in the preliminary heat earlier in the day. The final is scheduled on Thursday.

“I was expecting this result but I thought it would come in the final. I think I can improve my timing tomorrow,” the 22-year-old said.

“Everyone around me, my coach, physio have been saying that I have the potential to break the national record and I believed them,” he said.

It has been rapid progress. At the Inter-State Championships in June, Manikanta clocked only 10.93 secs in the semi-finals and didn’t progress to the final. However, he did far better in the Services meet, winning gold clocking 10.31 secs.

“He has just started to participate in domestic meets. In the Army trials and championships, he has shown good improvement. He is very focused,” says Services coach Aboobacker.

Manikanta, who hails from Udupi, trains with the Services team in Hyderabad. “He joined the Army in 2020. Gradually he has made good progress and we could see that he has the talent. We are giving him special attention. There is a physio (M Babu Rajan) working with him. He comes from a humble background and he was raised by his sister,” Aboobacker said.

Tejas Shirse of Railways improved the meet record in the men's 110m hurdles. The Maharashtra athlete, who is representing Railways, clocked 13.72 seconds in the heats to improve the meet record of 13.77 seconds set by Siddhanth Thingalaya in 2011.