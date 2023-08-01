Seventeen-year-old American cyclist Magnus White dies after being hit by car

American cyclist Magnus White’s bright career ended in an unfortunate way after the teenager lost his life in a training accident on July 29. White was on his bike when it was struck by another vehicle near his house in Boulder, Colorado. The USA Cycling announced the news of White’s tragic death in an official statement. “He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community,” the statement read. USA Cycling said that Magnus White was training to take part in the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships | Image for representation (AFP)

USA Cycling said that Magnus White was training to take part in the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships, scheduled to be held on August 10 in Glasgow, Scotland. White had kicked off his cycling career at the national level when he was just 10 years old. The 17-year-old secured his berth in the Mountain Bike World Championships team for the first time this year.

White was training on his Trek Model Emonda SL 7 bike on Diagonal Highway at around 12:30 PM (local time) when he was hit by a Toyota Matrix, according to reports. White was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was announced dead. White is survived by his parents Michael and Jill and his brother Eero.

White developed an interest in cycling after his father made him aware of the sport at a tender age. “When I was growing up, my dad really got me into cycling because he raced road, then I discovered my local team [Boulder Junior Cycling], which has some really great coaches who got me where I am today,” White said in his profile on the USA Cycling website.

He joined a local team, Boulder Junior Cycling, at the age of eight and took little time to rise through the ranks. White has raced in several domestic competitions for Boulder Junior Cycling.

White earned a call-up for the US national team after winning the junior cyclocross national championship in December 2021. As part of the US squad, White capped off the year 2022 having featured in the Cyclocross World Championships in Arkansas. In the subsequent edition of the tournament this year, White was again picked to represent his country in the Netherlands. He shifted his focus to road cycling and mountain biking earlier this season. White was about to enter his senior year in high school in the coming few weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON