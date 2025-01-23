Shahid Afridi receives javelin throw crash course from Arshad Nadeem in viral video, fans go bonkers in background

Arshad Nadeem is probably the most popular athlete in Pakistan currently. Since his Paris 2024 heroics, he has become more famous than the country’s cricket stars. Nadeem clinched gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first Pakistani athlete to ever win an Olympic medal. He also set a new Olympic record of 92.97m in the final. His throw also is the sixth-longest throw ever when considering only the best throw from each athlete. Arshad Nadeem trains Shahid Afridi.

Now in a video which has gone viral, Arshad can be teaching cricket legend Shahid Afridi on how to throw a javelin, at a school in Jeddah. In the video, the fans can be seen going into a state of meltdown in the presence of Arshad and Afridi.

Arshad’s heroics in Paris saw Neeraj Chopra fail to successfully defend his title and the Indian ace had to settle for silver. Recently in an interview, Neeraj blamed injury issues for his defeat to Arshad. Speaking to Lallantop, he said, “Normally I don’t put pressure on myself to win gold. Normally when I play, I compete like a new athlete. I don’t think much about how I performed in the previous Olympics, how my throw was. I pay more attention to what I am going to do today. That’s where my main focus is. The body condition should be good, both mentally and physically, then only you will get a big throw.”

“I am facing some issues. I am dealing with a groin injury for quite sometime. So that doesn’t let me push myself in training. Since 2018, I have been feeling that I can get a very big throw and I know that. The pain I am bearing, I realize how much it has stalled my career. Otherwise talking about consistency, I have thrown 88m, 89m normally. I remain consistent. I feel I should have registered a bigger throw than these by now. But injury is such a thing, which stops your progress.

“To remedy it, I will need to do surgery. I have taken that decision yet because groin is very tricky. It is risky, it would be hard to make a comeback. Now I am trying to strengthen it,” he added.