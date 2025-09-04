Australia skipper Harry Wilson was declared fit Thursday for the Rugby Championship clash with Argentina while Andrew Kellaway got the nod to fill the shoes of injured wing Tom Wright. Skipper Wilson back as Wallabies face Argentina threat

Wilson played a starring role in the Wallabies' shock 38-22 victory over world champions South Africa in Johannesburg last month, scoring two tries, before missing their loss in Cape Town with a knee niggle.

But he returns for the Saturday showdown in Townsville against a Pumas side on a high after stunning the All Blacks 29-23 in Buenos Aires, the first time they have beaten New Zealand on home soil.

With Wilson back at No.8, Rob Valetini shifts to blindside flanker with Fraser McReight continuing at openside.

Giant lock Will Skelton has returned to France to rejoin his club La Rochelle and Tom Hooper was called upon to fill the void, partnering Nick Frost.

Wright, one of the first names on the team sheet for the past two years, is out for the season with an ACL injury, but Kellaway is an able replacement, adding to his 43 Tests.

Coach Joe Schmidt kept his settled midfield pairing of Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Max Jorgensen intact, but replaced veteran playmaker James O'Connor with young gun Tom Lynagh who partners the experienced Nic White in the halves.

O'Connor missed some crucial kicks in the 30-22 defeat to the Springboks in Cape Town and is relegated to the bench.

"The players have reassembled after a few days' break following our two games in South Africa, and worked their way through a very warm week here in Townsville," said Schmidt.

"Los Pumas are a combative and skilled side, and they will be confident after their recent performances. We know we're going to need to be at our very best on Saturday afternoon."

Australia played two Tests in Argentina last year, edging the home side 20-19 before crashing 67-27.

Australia : Andrew Kellaway; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Corey Toole; Tom Lynagh, Nic White; Harry Wilson , Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Tom Hooper, Nick Frost; Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, James O'Connor, Filipo Daugunu

