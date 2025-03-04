South Africa have bit more class and power compared to NZ: Ponting ahead of CT semifinal

Lahore, South Africa have a "bit more class and power" in their lineup, which makes them favourites in the Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand, feels Rickey Ponting, though the Australian great added that if someone like Kane Williamson comes to the party he could get the job done for the Black Caps. HT Image

New Zealand are coming into the knockouts on the back of a big defeat against India in Dubai, while South Africa are on a roll following their massive seven-wicket win against England in the group stage.

While momentum could play a big role in the contest, Ponting said with a deep batting line-up, just like India, South Africa enjoy an edge.

"If I look at both the sides, I think there's that little bit more class in the South African line-up. They bat deep. I think they might have a little bit too much power for New Zealand," Pointing opined on ICC Review on Tuesday.

"I'm actually going with South Africa as much as I've praised New Zealand," he added.

The former Australian captain added that New Zealand top-order batter Williamson will have to play a leading role in the contest as every team relies on its big players to guide them in crunch games.

"Williamson, I think, needs to make runs for them in this game. Every team needs their big players standing up in big moments. Big games mean big names. It doesn't get bigger than the Champions Trophy semifinals. And, Williamson is a big-game player, he will understand the enormity of his role going into the game and I won't be surprised if he gets the job done," Ponting said.

Williamson, after hardly making any contribution against Pakistan and Bangladesh , struck a 120-ball 81 against India int the final group game, which would have given him some confidence.

However, Ponting feels the likes of opener Ryan Rickelton, skipper Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen could make things difficult for the Kiwis.

"He's very important because he is such a dangerous player of spin bowling. He's such a great, clean hitter of spin. He is important to the middle order but South Africa bat deep like India. And, with a world-class all-rounder like Marco Jansen and obviously Aiden Markram, Bavuma, David Miller... their batting is really strong. That middle order.

"I think Klaasen has been the No.1 T20 batter for long and if he brings that sort of stuff to the 50-over game... If he goes in around the 30-over mark and South Africa are 2-3 down, then he can be truly dangerous," he said.

Ponting said a couple of intriguing match-ups could dictate which side wins the contest.

Rickelton has been outstanding for South Africa at the top of the order. He has got them off to some really good starts , made that big hundred a couple of games ago . And, Matt Henry has been great for New Zealand picking up a five-for... we know he is a good swing bowler.

"So, I think Henry and Rickelton will be a really intriguing one," opined Pointing.

He said that Klaasen, who smashed a half-century against England in Karachi, could be a game changer provided he can negotiate the off-spin of Mitchell Santner in the middle overs.

"Klaasen is good against spin but Santner is an outstanding left-arm spinner, very smart. And, I think, the fact that he is a left-armer bowling to a right hander, they might probably start with spin against Klaasen.

"And, maybe, whoever wins that battle might determine the outcome of the game," said Pointing.

Ponting said that New Zealand's decision to frequently change their opening combination has really surprised him, given that Devon Conway was doing a good job.

"They opened with Will Young and Conway against Pakistan and Bangladesh but brought in Rachin Ravindra against India in the last group game.

"I was a bit surprised those guys going in and out. Over the years they have both been consistent. Will Young has been good. But I'll be going back to Conway at the top, left-right combination."

