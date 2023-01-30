Sports For All joins Khelo India as powered by sponsor to empower India’s next sports icons

Sports For All (SFA), India’s largest multi-sport tech driven competition organisers, will bolster Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) mission by reviving the sports culture at the grass-root level as it joins the sporting revolution as a powered by sponsor for the next five years.

SFA is focused on developing youth sports in the country, bolstering India’s dream of winning more Olympic medals. Through this strategic partnership, SFA will invest ₹12.5 crores over the next five years to contribute in developing India’s sporting DNA.

“With the belief that potential can only be translated into performance if sport finds support at the grassroots level itself, we launched SFA Championships in 2015. Having overseen immense success through our innovative technology-based approach over the years across numerous multi-sport grassroots championships, SFA is delighted to come on board as the Powered by Sponsor for Khelo India and reinforce country's sporting canvas as a pipeline and nurturer of the KIYG mission – reviving the sports culture in India at the grass-root level. Through this association, SFA will be fully focused on bringing all key stakeholders of sports together for a trustworthy, transparent and seamless growth of grassroots experience,” said Rishikesh Joshi, Founder of SFA.

Khelo India is a monumental programme introduced by the government to build a strong framework for all sports played at the grassroots in India and establish the country as a sporting superpower. To accomplish the mission, the program has been divided into twelve different verticals which include developing state level Khelo India centres, talent identification and development, sports for women, promotion of sports amongst people with disabilities and much more.

“SAI is happy to have Sports for All (SFA) as a Powered by sponsor of KIYG2022. SFA's work in sports, aligns with the larger vision of the government to identify and nurture grassroot level sporting talent. Khelo India Youth Games being the largest platform for multisport competition for young athletes in the country is the right platform for this association.” said a Sports Authority of India (SAI) spokesperson.

SFA, a fully integrated digital plus on-ground multi-sport platform which is the official partner of the Indian Olympic Association—Tokyo Olympics 2020, Commonwealth Games 2022 & Asian Games 2022, builds technology to enable high precision for executing large-scale, multisport competitions to identify and nurture talent across sports at the grassroots level in India.

SFA also aims to reach 20 states and 15 lakh children in the next three years through the SFA Championships.

In the past, SFA has powered the digital and tech experience at the National Games 2022 and Khelo India Youth Games 2021, managing it completely end-to-end, and they themselves have organised 12 SFA Grassroots Championships as a testament to their commitment to empower sports at the grassroot level and creating a culture that promotes as well as encourages participation and revamps infrastructure and nurtures talent to turn them into future sporting stars.

The upcoming fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Madhya Pradesh from January 31 to February 11.

