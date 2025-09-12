Recalled Springboks forward Jasper Wiese said Friday he was "stupid" to be suspended for a headbutt but is still vowing to play "on the edge" against the All Blacks. Springboks hard man Wiese to take the All Blacks head-on

Wiese is one of seven players introduced to South Africa's starting side for Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand in Wellington as they aim to rebound from last week's 24-17 defeat in Auckland.

The 29-year-old backrow forward is coming off a four-match ban for headbutting an opponent during the second Test against Italy in Port Elizabeth in July.

The world champions have missed the combative Wiese's powerful running as they slumped to two losses from three games in the Rugby Championship, putting their title defence in doubt.

He admitted he'd let his team down and hoped to make amends with a strong showing on his return.

Although chastened by the suspension the Japan-based Wiese said it won't stop him pushing to the limit of the laws to get a physical advantage over New Zealand.

"If you're not playing on the edge, you're letting your team down," Wiese said.

"At least I know the suspension wasn't anything to do with my play, it was a stupid off the ball act.

"I'm very privileged to be back in the team this week. I was a bit frustrated with myself over the past few weeks, over something so stupid that I did."

In seven Tests against New Zealand, Wiese has been part of a winning Springboks side on five occasions, including the 2023 World Cup final.

He said the blueprint to beating their great rivals was always the same getting the basics right, something they failed to do at Eden Park.

"It's the All Blacks, it's one of the biggest Tests for a South African player

"We had a good review of last weekend. If you check the lineouts, they contested us really well. They came with a plan and obviously that plan worked.

"It's about nailing our fundamentals and laying a good foundation so the backs can express themselves.

"The forwards grind and graft, that's how we express ourselves."

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett also said the forward contest would be crucial, even though fine weather forecast for the match could allow the backs to flourish.

Barrett highlighted the scrum as an area of South African dominance last week, including a rare tighthead, when the All Blacks forwards were shoved off the ball.

"I think there's a few scars. A tighthead against an All Black pack, that one hurts," Barrett said.

"It's right in the forefront of this pack's mind of getting that right this week and we certainly don't want that to happen again.

"And obviously the physicality when you play the Springboks, I think that will determine the result of the game."

