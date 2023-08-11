Stephen Curry beats LeBron James to emerge as common factor in 27 most-watched NBA matches in last 8 years

Stephen Curry is one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the NBA. As per ‘The Boardroom’, the Golden State Warriors guard has made it to all of the 27 most-watched matches in the last eight years. With 53 million followers on Instagram, Curry is one of the most loved basketball players on the planet. Stephen Curry in action.(Getty Images via AFP)

A report published by Sports Business Journal stated that Curry was the most watched player across the NBA's all social media platforms last year. Curry had reportedly garnered over 100m more views than the second closest athlete placed on the list. With 351m views, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant finds himself at the second spot.

In May this year, the NBA stated that the Game 7 of the series between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings on ABC in April averaged 9.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched first round playoff game in the last 24 years.

“The game, which peaked with 11.9 million viewers, is ABC’s largest audience for a non-NBA Finals postseason game ever. Overall, the NBA delivered its most-watched first round in nine years with games across ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV averaging 3.4 million viewers, up 15% vs. last year. TNT, ABC and ESPN were the most-watched networks in primetime among viewers under 50 on 13 of the 14 nights of first round coverage,” read a statement shared by NBA.

The numbers also reveal that the match in which LeBron James overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as NBA’s top scorer was ranked as the ninth most-watched game of the season. The Los Angeles Lakers star had achieved the historic feat against Oklahoma City Thunder on February 7. The match between the Lakers and the Thunder saw a viewership of 3.7 million.

Curry dominated 2022 by winning another NBA championship and his first Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). Curry and the Warriors could not match the heights in 2023 and succumbed in the Western Conference Semifinals at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry was in the news for his exploits in another sport, away from the basketball court. The 35-year-old aced a 152-yard par three at the American Century Championship to win the celebrity tournament. He became just the second basketballer to conquer the competition since it began back in 1990. “Knowing what the stakes were and accepting it, I’ve always dreamt of a situation like this on the 18th green in front of a crowd like that, to make the putt. You stick to the routine and have so much confidence in yourself ... Thankfully it went in, which is insane. I’ve been playing for almost a decade, to finally get a win is pretty special,” he told NBC Sports.

