Warsaw , D Gukesh made quite an impact, signalling that his preparations for the World Championship are on track by first defeating his title challenger, Javokhir Sindarov, in the fifth round and then holding American Grandmaster Wesley So to a draw in the Super Rapid and Blitz event on the Grand Chess Tour. Super Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh stays in hunt after Sindarov win, So draw

After defeating Uzbekistan's Sindarov, Gukesh played out a quick draw with Wesley So to move to six points with three rounds still to go in the Rapid event. The win against Sindarov earned the Indian two points, while the draw fetched him one.

So is the joint leader on nine points alongside fellow American Hans Niemann. The duo is followed by Vladimir Fedoseev, who is a point behind, while Gukesh is tied on six points with Fabiano Caruana, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave as he looks to climb further up the standings in the remaining rounds.

Gukesh was in full flow as he matched Sindarov move for move in what was the first clash between the two ahead of their World Championship meeting in December.

Interestingly, both Gukesh and Sindarov entered the fifth round after defeats in their previous games. The Indian had gone down to Radosław Wojtaszek, while Sindarov lost to Wesley So.

Playing with the black pieces, Gukesh opted for the Caro-Kann Defence, while Sindarov chose an unconventional setup. The opening soon led to a dynamic position, exactly the kind of game Gukesh likes.

The Indian then won a pawn, though white had sufficient compensation. In his attempt to press for more, Sindarov launched an attack that completely backfired.

The Uzbek Grandmaster had earlier played down the significance of the clash ahead of the World Championship, but his play suggested he was under considerable pressure against Gukesh.

As things progressed, Gukesh gobbled up another piece that Sindarov sacrificed and once the queens got traded, the result was never in doubt. Gukesh wrapped up the first win against his future challenger in 52 moves.

The Grand Chess Tour was conceptualised by legendary former world champion Garry Kasparov, and R Praggnanandhaa is among India's main contenders following D Gukesh's withdrawal.

Results Wesley So drew with D Gukesh ; Alireza Firouzja lost to Hans Moke Niemann ; Fabiano Caruana drew with Duda Jan Krzysztof ; Vladimir Fedoseev beat Radoslav Wojtaszek ; Maxime Vachier-Lagrave beat Javokhir Sindarov .

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