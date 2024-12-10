Menu Explore
Tennis-Saudi PIF names Berrettini as tennis ambassador

Reuters |
Dec 10, 2024 10:24 AM IST

TENNIS-BERRETTINI/SAUDI:Tennis-Saud

Dec 10 - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has named Matteo Berrettini as its tennis ambassador, a role in which the Italian will aim to help nurture the next generation of players and elevate the sport globally.

HT Image
HT Image

The sovereign wealth fund has made significant forays into tennis in recent months, coming on board as the official naming partner of the men's and women's world rankings as well as partnering several tournaments.

"One of my roles is to inspire the next generation, the youth, the kids," the former world number six said in a video posted social media on Monday. "Together with the PIF I'm going to be able to do that.

"This is one of the greatest things I can do."

In January, Rafa Nadal was named an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, with the Spaniard saying that he was eager to help train children and grow interest in the sport.

Berrettini, who has previously played in Riyadh during the Diriyah Tennis Cup in 2022, would also promote inclusivity and create opportunities at all levels of the sport, the PIF said in a statement.

Women's rights activists and members of the LGBTQ community have accused Saudi Arabia of "sports-washing" and criticise the country's human rights record, even as it pumps huge amounts of money into sports including soccer, Formula One and golf.

The country denies accusations of human rights abuses and says that it protects its national security through its laws.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

