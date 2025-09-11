AUSTTIN, Texas — Arch Manning and Malachi Nelson were two of the most coveted quarterback recruits in the country coming out of high school in 2023. Texas' Manning and UTEP's Nelson took different paths from top recruits to their matchup Saturday

Both were can't miss five-star prospects who were going to be leading two of the biggest programs and brands in college football to national title contention.

Yet their respective journeys to Saturday's matchup of Manning's No. 7 Texas Longhorns against Nelson and UTEP could not have been more different.

“We were both at the top of the recruiting boards in ’23. It’s going to be a fun little showdown,” Nelson said. “The environment is going to be rocking ... I can’t wait to get out there.”

Manning signed with Texas out of high school and stayed the course with the Longhorns, waiting as the understudy to Quinn Ewers the past two seasons.

Nelson, who some analysts rated higher than Manning coming out of high school, has taken a journeyman's route. He signed with Southern California and spent his freshman season there, before transferring to Boise State. He lasted one season on the bench there before landing in El Paso in search of a starting role.

Manning has been under an intense spotlight since he landed on campus, and it has only grown hotter as Texas started the season No. 1 and he struggled in an opening loss at Ohio State.

Nelson started his career in the glitz of Los Angeles, but the buzz is far quieter now. The Miners have had just three winning seasons in 20 years and haven't won a bowl game since 1967.

Manning and Nelson both threw four touchdowns in bounce-back wins last week. Texas and Manning will be heavily favored Saturday, but Nelson at least has a chance to show off the talent he showed in high school.

“I'm excited to see what he can do,” Manning said. “I wish him luck the rest of the way.”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian denied any suggestions this week that Manning has been playing with in injury to his throwing shoulder. He faced questions about it after social media posts noted Manning's strained facial expressions on some throws.

“I’ve never filmed any of you guys when you’re using the bathroom, so I don’t know what faces you make when you’re doing that,” Sarkisian told reporters in response.

The Longhorns have had a rash of self-inflicted problems in their 1-1 start. Texas had 12 penalties for 112 yards last week against San Jose State. Two defensive penalties against Ohio State cost Texas a safety and aided a Buckeyes' touchdown drive. Preseason all-American edge rusher Colin Simmons has just a half sack and five penalties through two games, and was benched briefly at the start of the second half against San Jose State.

Manning and Nelson have developed quick bonds with favorite receiving targets. Texas freshman Parker Livingstone has three touchdowns on six catches. UTEP junior Kenny Odom already has 14 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

UTEP’s aggressive pass rush will try to pressure Manning and expose any weak links in a rebuilt Texas offensive line. The Miners have 10 sacks in the first two games.

UTEP players are eager to step into an SEC environment against one of the state's flagship universities, Walden said. UTEP will also plays at Texas in 2027, 2029 and 2031. The last time Texas went to El Paso was 2008.

“I’m a Texas guy, from Fort Worth, and to play THE University of Texas means a lot to me and this program. Especially our kids, 70% of our roster is Texas high school football players," Walden said.

