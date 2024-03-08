‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ is an intimidating test for Jake Paul

The “baddest man on the planet” is set to return to the boxing ring, which has created quite a flurry in the world of sport. It’s likely to be an exhibition bout, but his influence in boxing is so big that whatever the nature of the bout is, it generates a lot of attention all over the world among the old and young. Former US boxer Mike Tyson and boxer Jake Paul (AFP)

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s none other than the great Mike Tyson. And he is going to fight Jake Paul who has won nine of his 10 boxing fights so far. 30 years separate Tyson and Paul, and the former was just 20 years old when he became the youngest heavyweight champion in the world by beating Trevor Berbick at Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas in 1986.

The age is on Paul’s side, there is no doubt about that, but it is going to be the biggest fight of his career yet, make no mistake. So far, he has won mostly against ex-UFC fighters, so Tyson, even though fairly old to fight anyone at 57, will test him not a little.

The 27-year-old Paul, who has 20.5 million followers on YouTube, wrote on X about the fight and has expressed his desire to put Iron Mike to sleep. Boxing is a sport of hubris and hyperbole and boxers say anything, absurd more often than not, in the lead-up to the event mostly to draw attention. But to get the better of Tyson is something that’s going to take a lot. It’s easier said than done. Not for nothing is he considered one of the greatest pugilists of all time.

Last time, Tyson was in action was in 2020 against former world champion Roy Jones Jr. That was an exhibition fight that ended in a draw. If truth be told, the result was quite surprising, since Jones Jr. was no match for the boxing genius for the large part of the contest.

Tyson had his last professional fight way back in 2005 but he continues to excite curiosity among fans. Back in the day, he fought some great fights. And then the kind of life he has led also appeals to fans. He never saw his biological father; mother had a notorious reputation; grew up in a ghetto in abject poverty, and after he had made it big in the boxing world, his off-ring life continued to be bothersome for him. He was convicted of rape in 1992 and spent three years in jail which derailed his career greatly. Despite making around $400 million in the preceding years, he filed for bankruptcy in 2003. His story has it all, hasn't it?

In his media interviews, he is often intimidating. If he doesn’t like the question, then the media person is in deep trouble. In 2022, he beat the living daylights out of a fellow passenger because he was pestering him non-stop on the flight. Besides, he was drunk as per reports, and even threw a bottle of water at Tyson. Having lost his cool, the legendary boxer then unleashed his fury on the passenger.

With such an interesting and controversial personality and a great career that saw him win 50 of his 56 bouts, Tyson continues to be a big name in the world of sport. Another reason he is still very popular is that the heavyweight division in the last couple of decades has not been as attractive as it was in the professional days of Tyson and before — despite the brilliance shown by a few, particularly by Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury.

One really hopes, the upcoming fight that will be held on July 20 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium in Texas and broadcast live by Netflix lives up to the billing. What fans experienced four years ago against Roy Jones Jr… hopefully, won’t be repeated. Since Paul is so young and full of aspirations, it should be a good fight. Tyson, on the other hand, will look to prove there is life in the old dog yet.