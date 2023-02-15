Guess who is set to bring WWE flair to NBA All-Star Game 2023 lineup?

The 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly waiting to see some of their favourite celebrities hit the court. Guess what, this year's All star Game will feature a WWE surprise. This year's All Star lineup includes a special addition - WWE superstar The Miz.

The Miz, whose real name is Michael Gregory Mizanin, will be playing for Team Ryan, coached by Ryan Smith, the owner of the Utah Jazz. The game is scheduled to take place on February 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 41-year-old wrestler may not play basketball professionally, but he was the captain of his high school basketball team, which means he has some skills up his sleeve. The Miz will join a team of talented celebrities, including comedian Hasan Minhaj, WNBA player Diamond DeShields, former NFL player Calvin Johnson, and rapper Cordae.

Team Wade to feature a rapper and Indian actor

Dwyane Wade, a three-time NBA champion, will coach the opposing team, Team Wade, which includes artist Nicky Jam, rapper 21 Savage, and Indian actor Ranveer Singh, who is also the NBA's Brand Ambassador for India.

The 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game is just the beginning of the All-Star weekend, which is set to be filled with exciting events. On the first day, fans will be treated to a Jordan Rising Stars game, followed by the All-Star practice and media day on Saturday.

Saturday night will be jam-packed with the Skills Challenge, the 3-point Shooting Contest, and the Slam Dunk Contest. The NBA G League Next Up Game, featuring the best G League players, will take place on the last day, followed by the main event - the 72nd NBA All-Star Game, which will start at 8 pm ET.

Basketball fans are in for an exciting weekend filled with some of the most talented players and celebrities in the world. And with The Miz on the court, the 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game promises to be a must-watch event.