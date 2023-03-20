'This one's on me honestly': Russell Westbrook takes the blame for LA Clippers' loss to Orlando Magic

LA Clippers lost to Orlando Magic by 108-113 on Saturday. The loss halted their four-game winning streak and Russell Westbrook took the blame on himself. Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves the ball up court against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.(USA TODAY Sports)

In the fourth quarter, Clippers conceded 39 points which ultimately led to their defeat. Westbrook played 37 minutes and finished with 14 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds and a steal.

"This one's on me honestly. I could have been better. Started off good. But just in the second half, was terrible. And I got to do a better job of helping the guys out in the second half and the fourth quarter. So, it's nothing anybody did. But honestly, it's on me," said Westbrook.

For Magic, Markelle Fultz delivered a match winning performance as he achieved 28 points to go with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. He was well supported by Wendell Carter Jr. who finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and 3 steals.

For Clippers, Paul George finished with 30 points, 3 rebounds and one assist in a losing cause. "We didn't finish rotations. Wendell Carter, he shot it well, but then on some of them, it was just we just didn't finish rotations and we didn't take his shot-making serious," said George.

George also backed Westbrook to come good for the team in upcoming matches.

"He's a professional," George said of Westbrook, who missed three free throws in the fourth quarter. "He's a veteran. Top 75 player. He's going to get through it. He knows to stay confident, he knows that we trust him and got his back, that he's going to stay in attack mode. I don't ever worry about Russ' shooting. I just know what he brings and his value to the team. And that is bigger than anything."

"He just does so much other stuff that I don't care. He plays hard and that's a guy that I want to roll with," added George.