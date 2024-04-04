Time for reflection: DC skipper Pant after crushing defeat to KKR

Visakhapatnam, We just didn't turn up on the day, said Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant while asking his teammates to introspect following the side's crushing 106-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Wednesday. HT Image

Delhi Capitals bowlers had a forgettable outing as KKR batters toyed with them, pilling on 272/7.

"Our bowlers were all over the place. We just didn't turn up on the day. Today was one of those days," Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"As a batting unit, we only wanted to keep going hard as a team. I would rather get all out as a team than not go for the target," he added.

Sunil Narine, who blazed away to 85 off 39 balls, got a life as Pant was late in calling for DRS on an outside edge by the West Indian early in the game.

"I think it was quite loud here. At the same time, couldn't see the timer on the screen. There was some problem on the screen. But there are some things you can control, some things you can't," said Pant.

Axar Patel, the lone spinner in the DC team, bowled only one over that yielded 18 runs.

"See the thought process was that we didn't want to use spinners but our fast bowlers were going through the motions. I think it is time for reflections as an individual. We need to learn from these mistakes and come out positive in the next match."

Pant, who is coming off a long layoff, himself looked in fine touch as he scored his second consecutive fifty.

"Doing fine. Getting out there. Enjoying every day but cricket has its own ups and downs."

Player of the Match Narine who notched his highest T20 score said he is looking to contribute with the bat.

"Cricket is all about batting so looking to contribute more as a batter. That said, I still enjoy by bowling.

On the team joke that he does not attend batting meetings, he said, "I have one role and the less I know the better it is for me.

"At the end of the day it is what the team needs. If they need me to bat, I will bat," he added.

Winning captain Shreyas Iyer was lavish in his praise for Narine and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who both scored blazing half-centuries.

"As I said in the toss interview, Sunny is there to take on the bowlers, and if he cannot the rest of us should. That's the plan.

"He was fearless from ball one. His work ethic is phenomenal. He analyses situations well. He is a smart batter, shots were pleasing to the eye."

