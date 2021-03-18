IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Tokyo Olympics hit by another scandal over sexist comment
Women walk by a "no trespassing" sign at a park with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba.(AP)
Women walk by a "no trespassing" sign at a park with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba.(AP)
others

Tokyo Olympics hit by another scandal over sexist comment

It is yet another setback for the postponed games and another involving comments about women. The Olympics are to open in just over four months, dogged by the pandemic, record costs, and numerous scandals.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics creative director Hiroshi Sasaki is resigning after making demeaning comments about a well-known female celebrity.

It is yet another setback for the postponed games and another involving comments about women. The Olympics are to open in just over four months, dogged by the pandemic, record costs, and numerous scandals.

In February, the president of the organizing committee Yoshiro Mori was forced to resign after making sexist comments, saying women talk too much in meetings.

Two years ago, the head of the Japanese Olympic Committee Tsunekazu Takeda was also forced to step down in a bribery scandal connected to vote-buying involving International Olympic Committee members.

Sasaki was in charge of the opening and closing ceremonies for the Olympics, which are to begin on July 23. Last year he told planning staff members that well-known entertainer Naomi Watanabe could perform in the ceremony as an "Olympig."

Watanabe is a heavy-set woman and very famous in Japan, and “Olympig” was a play on the word "Olympic."

Sasaki released a statement early on Thursday saying he was stepping down. He said he had also called Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee, and tendered his resignation.

"For Ms. Naomi Watanabe, my idea and comments are a big insult. And it is unforgivable," Sasaki said.

"I offer my deepest regrets and apologize from the depth of my heart to her, and those who may have been offended by this."

"It is truly regrettable, and I apologize from the bottom of my heart," he added.

Hashimoto, who replaced Mori, was scheduled to speak later on Thursday.

Sasaki formerly worked for the giant Japanese advertising company Dentsu Inc., which has been a key supporter of these Olympics. It is the official marketing partner and has helped to raise a record of $3.5 billion in local sponsorship, almost three times as much as any previous Olympics.

The torch relay for the Olympics kicks off next week from northeastern Japan and will be a severe test with 10,000 runners crisscrossing Japan for four months, heading to the opening ceremony and trying to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Organizers and the IOC insist the Olympics will go forward during the pandemic with 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes entering Japan. Official costs for Tokyo are $15.4 billion but several government audits show the real cost might be twice that much.

A University of Oxford study says Tokyo is the most expensive Olympics on record.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
File photo of wrestling.(File)
File photo of wrestling.(File)
others

Ritika Phogat allegedly commits suicide after losing wrestling tournament final

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • Haryana Police have confirmed that they have begun an investigation into the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women walk by a "no trespassing" sign at a park with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba.(AP)
Women walk by a "no trespassing" sign at a park with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba.(AP)
others

Tokyo Olympics hit by another scandal over sexist comment

PTI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:00 AM IST
It is yet another setback for the postponed games and another involving comments about women. The Olympics are to open in just over four months, dogged by the pandemic, record costs, and numerous scandals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Avinash Sable. (AFI)
Avinash Sable. (AFI)
others

Avinash Sable sets fresh national mark in 3000m steeplechase

By Avishek Roy, Patiala
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:07 PM IST
The armyman, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, has improved his national record five times since injury kept him out of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavani Devi: File photo(HT Image)
Bhavani Devi: File photo(HT Image)
others

'Tried to compete in tournaments even with injuries to qualify for Olympics

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Bhavani qualified for the Tokyo Games through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method. Two individual spots were up for grabs for the Asia and Oceania region based on the World Rankings as of April 5, 2021. She is ranked 45th and occupies one of the two available slots based on the ranking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Woods smiles in a file photo(AP)
Tiger Woods smiles in a file photo(AP)
others

Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:58 AM IST
  • “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Tiger Woods said in a tweet posted Tuesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

13.73 crore released till date for para-sportspersons: Rijiju

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Despite sports being a 'state subject' under the Indian Constitution, the union government has been allocating funds scheme-wise since 2016-17, Rijiju said in a written reply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh trains. (Media Release)
Vijender Singh trains. (Media Release)
others

My opponent is still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender Singh

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:49 PM IST
  • Vijender and Losan will square off in a super middle-weight (76kg) showdown, dubbed as 'Battle on Ship' on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and Indian professional golfer Jeev Milkha Singh(ANI)
Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and Indian professional golfer Jeev Milkha Singh(ANI)
others

Kapil Dev inducted as PGTI board member

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Dev, who captained India to World Cup glory in 1983, said he would work for the development of golf in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ultimate Kho Kho.
Ultimate Kho Kho.
others

Ultimate Kho Kho set to take giant leap

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:09 PM IST
The traditional Indian sport of Kho Kho enjoys massive popularity across India owing to its easy-to-play rule and high-speed forma
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavani Devi. (HT Image)
Bhavani Devi. (HT Image)
others

Cut above rest, fencer Bhavani makes Olympics history

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Fencer Bhavani Devi on Sunday scripted history by becoming the first fencer from India to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators - Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:00 PM IST
For large venues the limit for spectators could be set at 20,000, but more people may be allowed if the pandemic situation improves, the Sankei reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during testing.(REUTERS)
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during testing.(REUTERS)
others

Mercedes back on top after tough start to testing

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The Finn had managed only six laps on Friday due to a gearbox problem in the morning, and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton sent the car backwards into the gravel on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Left: G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal(Twitter/Getty)
From Left: G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal(Twitter/Getty)
others

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra set for Tokyo Olympics qualifiers

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • A world event followed by an Asian event will give a good opportunity for India’s top table tennis players to seal berths for this year’s Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala. (Getty Images)
NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala. (Getty Images)
others

Two Tokyo Olympic probables test positive: NADA chief

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • Two athletes who are part of India’s core group of Olympic probables have failed dope tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
others

Two Olympic probable athletes fail NADA dope tests at IGP in Patiala

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:37 PM IST
It is understood that one of the athletes is a high-profile female quarter-miler, who has won multiple gold medals in the 4x400m relay event and was supposed to be a part of the Tokyo-bound team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP