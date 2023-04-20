Home / Sports / Others / TOPS clear long jumper M Sreeshankar's US trip

TOPS clear long jumper M Sreeshankar's US trip

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Apr 20, 2023 01:21 AM IST

CWG silver medallist will compete in an event in Chula Vista on April 30.

Commonwealth Games long jump silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar's training programme at Texas Tech University, USA, has been cleared by the Misson Olympic Cell.

CWG silver medallist will compete in an event in Chula Vista on April 30.
CWG silver medallist will compete in an event in Chula Vista on April 30.(Murali Sreeshankar Instagram )

Sreeshankar, who has already left for the US, will train under coach Keith Herston. His father and personal coach S Murali has accompanied him for the 26-day camp.

The training is being funded under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme of the union sports ministry. During his camp, Sreeshankar will compete in a meet in Chula Vista on April 30. He will stay at the Chula Vista Olympic Training Centre for four days.

Herston is the assistant coach for the Jumps and multi-events group at the University of Texas Tech, Lubbock. He is considered one of the premier coaches in the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) and has trained three Olympians, two world championships finalists, one NCAA Champion and 38 All-Americans.

Sreeshankar opened his season at Indian Grand Prix-3 in Bengaluru with a jump of 7.94m. His personal best is 8.36m.

