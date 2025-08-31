Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
U Mumba stage dramatic fightback to stun Tamil Thalaivas in PKL

PTI |
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 10:56 pm IST

The Sunil Kumar-led U Mumba completed an improbable comeback to snatch a 36-33 victory — their first win of the season.

U Mumba produced a stunning late comeback to beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-33 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 encounter on Sunday.

U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas in PKL
U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas in PKL

Arjun Deshwal’s Super 10 powered the Thalaivas for most of the contest, but Ajit Chouhan and Anil Mohan inspired U Mumba’s fightback after they trailed by nine points in the second half.

The match began with Chouhan giving them the early lead through successful raids, before Deshwal’s do-or-die raid in the 16th minute shifted the momentum towards the Thalaivas.

Post the first-half timeout, both teams exchanged the lead, with Anil Mohan — Category D’s most expensive player — producing a crucial raid with just one man left on the mat. He picked up a touch point and a bonus, followed by a Super Tackle from Rinku to keep U Mumba in the game.

At half-time, Pawan’s dismissal of Sunil Kumar ensured the Thalaivas went in ahead 14-11.

An ALL OUT on U Mumba early in the second half stretched the Thalaivas’ advantage. Deshwal completed his second Super 10 in as many matches, while Nitesh Kumar shone when he dismissed Chouhan.

Soon after, Pawan added two more points as the Thalaivas opened up a nine-point lead.

But U Mumba launched a remarkable fightback. Chouhan and Anil Mohan spearheaded the charge, cutting the deficit to just two points with five minutes left. The pressure told as U Mumba not only avoided another ALL OUT but inflicted one of their own on the Thalaivas, turning the contest in their favour.

With the game slipping away, an unforced error from Pawan sealed the result. The Sunil Kumar-led U Mumba completed an improbable comeback to snatch a 36-33 victory — their first win of the season.

