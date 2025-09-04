North Carolina A&T at UCF , Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT. UCF squares off against FCS North Carolina A&T

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

UCF Offense

Overall: 422 yards per game

Passing: 314 yards per game

Rushing: 108 yards per game

Scoring: 17 points per game

UCF Defense

Overall: 322 yards per game

Passing: 157 yards per game

Rushing: 165 yards per game

Scoring: 10 points per game

NC A&T Offense

Overall: 343 yards per game

Passing: 210 yards per game

Rushing: 133 yards per game

Scoring: 21 points per game

NC A&T Defense

Overall: 252 yards per game

Passing: 123 yards per game

Rushing: 129 yards per game

Scoring: 24 points per game

UCF is 24th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 20% of third downs.

UCF is 123rd in the FBS with 80 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

UCF

Passing: Tayven Jackson, 282 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Myles Montgomery, 79 yards on 21 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Montgomery, 71 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

NC A&T

Passing: Braxton Thomas, 169 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 84.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Fredderick Graves, 69 yards on 14 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Amonte Jones, 91 yards on 4 catches, 1 TD

Last game

UCF won 17-10 over Jacksonville State on Thursday, Aug. 28. Jackson led UCF with 282 yards on 17-of-24 passing for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Montgomery carried the ball 21 times for 79 yards, adding three receptions for 71 yards. DJ Black had three receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown.

NC A&T fell 24-21 to Tennessee State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Thomas led NC A&T with 169 yards on 11-of-13 passing for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 6 yards and one rushing touchdown. Graves carried the ball 14 times for 69 yards and scored one touchdown. Jones had four receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

UCF hosts North Carolina on Sept. 20. NC A&T hosts Hampton on Sept. 13.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.