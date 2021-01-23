UFC chief thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could return: Report
Give Dana White points for persistence.
Despite repeated claims by Khabib Nurmagomedov that he intends to remain retired, UFC president White said Friday that he believes the undefeated UFC lightweight champion -- who stunned the sport by tearfully retiring after his previous match -- "still wants to fight."
White was interviewed by CBS Sports in the wake of Nurmagomedov's denial this week that he intends to come back to fighting nearly three months after suddenly stepping down. And White reportedly believes a return could still happen.
"He's coming out to Vegas and he and I are going to go to dinner," White said, according to MMAJunkie. "He said, 'The one thing I won't do (is) I will never hold up the division. So if I decide that I'm not gonna fight one of these guys, I'm retired (and) the belt can move on.'
"I just feel like he decided to retire under a ton of pressure. His dad just died, he didn't spend time with his family because he was in camp. He got injured and had a hard time cutting weight because of the injury. He goes in, fights the fight and I think he made an emotional decision.
"So we'll see how this thing plays out this weekend."
White's comments come after Nurmagomedov reportedly denied to Sports24, according to MMA Mania, that he had plans to return to fighting.
"I have achieved almost everything in this sport and there isn't someone I would like to fight now," Nurmagomedov said. "A lot of people don't want to understand my side. I don't see that yet. I train for myself. If we talk about all my business projects that are planned, fights are not in these plans."
In one of the most memorable scenes in mixed martial arts history, the 29-0 Nurmagomedov (13-0 UFC) retired in tears and laid his gloves on the mat following his UFC 254 title defense against Justin Gaethje in October. The match occurred four months after he lost his father and longtime coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, to complications from COVID-19.
Last weekend White publicly echoed his opinion that upon meeting with the 32-year-old Russia native a return to the Octagon was merely a matter of time. This week Nurmagomedov admitted his mother would prefer he didn't fight any longer.
"My mother is the most precious thing I have left," Nurmagomedov said to Sport24. "You won't push me to do things that will disappoint my mother. I don't even have plans for UFC in the near future. I don't even have any thoughts about preparing for a fight."
Still, White added Friday, "I think that he still wants to fight."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UFC chief thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could return: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lahiri off to a fine start at tougher Stadium Course at The American Express
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EXCLUSIVE | I think that might go the distance: Hooker on Poirier vs McGregor
- The lightweight division will see another exciting match-up as Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker (20-9) faces former Bellator champion Michael Chandler (21-5).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lahiri set for Amex golf in California on PGA Tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on Narsingh Yadav at freestyle wrestling national championships
- With big names missing, the focus will be on Narsingh Yadav, who is making a return after serving a four-year doping ban.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans optional for Tokyo Olympics, says Former IOC vice president Dick Pound
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National wrestling camps suspended ahead of Agra championships
- The men’s and women’s camps will resume after the national meet, to be held on January 30 and 31.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox