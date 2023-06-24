UFC Fight Night: 'Whether Alexa Grasso's the champ or not, I want that rematch,' says Maycee Barber

It's a little less than three months since her previous fight and UFC women's Flyweight division fighter Maycee Barber is already gearing up for her next challenge. She takes on Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night on Saturday midnight (June 25) and despite such a short time between her two fights, Barber oozes with confidence and says the situation demands her to be ready all the time. A file photo from the fight between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso(UFC)

"I train all the time, I stay consistent throughout the year. I don't take a bunch of time off and then hop into a camp and then time off and then hop into camp. I pretty much train all year round. So for me taking another fight right after made sense because I was healthy and I'm training all the time. Also if you're in the UFC you have to be ready to fight no matter what. So I'm happy with it and I am definitely sure that I had enough time in between,” she told hindustantimes.com in an exclusive interview earlier this week.

“Amanda has a strong grappling game, judo all of that. The plan is to go out and perform and do what I do best and trust in the abilities, in the skills and all the things that we trained and know that it'll come out on fight day,” she added.

While she is completely focused on Amanda at the moment, Barber waits for a rematch against current UFC Women's Flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, which can arguably called a grudge fight.

Following her win against Andrea Lee in March, Barber had called out the champ with an intention to settle old scores. Grasso was the last opponent that defeated Barber, the fight which took place in February 2021. Ever since Barber has won four fights and would look to maintain the winning spree against Amanda, which she feels will accelerate the chance of her getting a rematch soon.

"I've evolved so much since that fight and that's why I want to get the rematch. Whether she's the champ or not, I definitely want that rematch because I have evolved as a fighter and I love the spot that I'm in. The only way I get to a rematch is by continuing to progress and continuing to put on performances and go out and show the world what I'm capable of.

“So a win over Amanda would do that for sure,” she said.

