Volodar Murzin, world rapid chess champion, in war of words with Russia: ‘At 18, I served with assault rifle…’

Volodar Murzin scripted history in December last year, when he won the 2024 World Rapid Chess Championship. He sealed the title in New York after a draw against Karen H Grigoryan in the final round, and a victory in the penultimate round vs R Praggnanandhaa, which saw a sensational king march. GM Volodar Murzin (R) during a match with R Praggnanandhaa at FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship 2024.(PTI)

The 18-year-old ended the tournament with a score of 10/13 with seven wins, six draws and zero defeats, which also consists of notable victories against top-seeded players Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Jan-Krzysztof Dude and R Praggnanandhaa, He also became the second-youngest world rapid champion in history after Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who was 17 during his title win in 2021.

Meanwhile, according to Russian sports website Sports.ru, Murzin has reportedly revealed that he doesn’t want to represent the Russian Chess Federation (FSHR) anymore as all Russian competitions are held under the flag of the FSHR. He also stated that he didn’t want any relations with the current leadership of the FSHR.

Alexander Tkachev, who is the Executive Director of the Russian Chess Federation, lashed out at Murzin recently. He said, “You live in a great country, the country gave you an education, an apartment, which is departmental.”

“You are employed by the Ministry of Sports, you receive a salary. That is, you enjoy all the social benefits, including the fact that you have a large family — these are also social benefits, guarantees. Everything that all ordinary normal people — citizens of Russia — enjoy. And at the same time you criticize and spit on Russia… How can this be? Two incompatible things.

“And to refer to the fact that the child is 18 years old… At 18, I served with a Kalashnikov assault rifle on the border of the Soviet Union. So to refer to the fact that he does not understand something… He understands everything perfectly well. You can’t spit in the well from which you drink,” he added.

Murzin is the current World No. 69 in the FIDE rankings, with a rating of 2657. It is worth noting FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, who is a Russian politician and economist. It will be interesting to see how FIDE deals with the situation, considering the board has been accused of being controlled by Russia.