Skipper Harry Wilson admitted Friday a fired-up Argentina was a "scary proposition" and Australia must improve their discipline or risk a repeat of the thrashing they were handed last year. Wallabies skipper says wounded Argentina 'a scary proposition'

The Wallabies head into Saturday afternoon's Rugby Championship clash in Sydney on a high after downing the Pumas 28-24 in a last-gasp thriller a week ago at Townsville.

While confident of backing up the victory, Wilson is also conscious that after his team edged Argentina last year 20-19 in La Plata, they were then crushed 67-27 a week later at Santa Fe.

"We do know what's coming. We experienced it first-hand last year, and it wasn't nice at all," he said.

"We know how much of a class team they are and them fired up is a scary proposition for us, but we are really excited for the challenge."

The Wallabies rallied from 21-7 down at half-time in Townsville after ill-discipline put them on the back foot.

They conceded 10 penalties, four in their own half, and Wilson said it was an area of their game that must improve.

"For us, it's about building on our performance last week. We have a few errors in our game, which we know we need to improve to beat these guys again," he said.

"We've been a really disciplined team now for quite a long time and one bad week doesn't change it for us.

"It's just about getting back to our normal discipline, which is just not giving away penalties, silly mistakes, silly errors to get the opposition into the game."

Coach Joe Schmidt has made four changes, two in the backs and two among the forwards.

Rookie fly-half Tane Edmed will make his starting debut in place of the injured Tom Lynagh while Hunter Paisami comes in at centre for Len Ikitau.

Jeremy Williams is recalled to the second row while veteran prop James Slipper is back from concussion for his 149th Test.

Slipper has faced Argentina enough times to know what to expect.

"We know Argentina will bounce back. They're a quality team," he said.

"They've beaten the All Blacks, they've beaten the Lions this year. They took us right to the final whistle, they pretty much led the whole game.

"It's not like we're happy with how we performed ," he added.

"We're obviously happy with the result, but we have a lot of improvement in us, so I think the focus for us has been on our preparation throughout the week to make sure that we get better."

