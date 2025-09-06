COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Malik Washington threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Shaleak Knotts on fourth down, and Maryland held off Northern Illinois 20-9 on Friday night. Washington's big 4th-down throw helps Maryland put away Northern Illinois in a 20-9 win

The Terrapins extended their winning streak against nonconference opponents to 17, the nation's longest active run. Washington threw for 254 yards and two touchowns in the freshman's second college game.

The Huskies couldn't pull off a repeat of Week 2 last year, when they shocked Notre Dame in what was the lone regular-season loss for the Irish. Telly Johnson scored on a 74-yard run in the third, but Northern Illinois offered little on offense besides that.

Maryland led 13-9 late in the third and had the ball inside the Northern Illinois 10 before Washington lost a fumble. The Terrapins forced the Huskies to punt from their own 1, but Maryland failed to do anything with great field position and punted back.

On their next possession, the Terps faced fourth-and-5 from the 42, and Washington threw deep to Knotts, who slipped behind safety Jasper Beeler, caught the ball and strolled into the end zone.

Washington also threw a 12-yard TD pass to Dorian Fleming in the second quarter.

Northern Illinois: The Huskies didn't make too many major mistakes, and that enabled them to keep it close, but they had a hard time moving the ball. Running back Chavon Wright — a star last season at the Division II University of Charleston — managed 90 yards on 27 carries.

Maryland: The Terps had extended stretches in which the offense struggled, but Washington's two TD throws were highlights. On the first, he slipped momentarily before rolling out to the right and throwing to Fleming. The second was in a high-pressure situation where the coaching staff put a lot of trust in him.

Maryland hosts Towson next Saturday. Northern Illinois is off before taking another shot at a power conference opponent at Mississippi State on Sept. 20.

college sports: /hub/college-sports

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.