Washington's series opener at the Chicago White Sox has been postponed by rain

AP
May 14, 2024 04:13 AM IST

Washington's series opener at the Chicago White Sox has been postponed by rain

CHICAGO — Monday night's game between the Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox has been postponed by rain.

HT Image
HT Image

It will be made up as a straight doubleheader on Tuesday.

There was no immediate word on the pitching matchups for the three-game series.

Washington's Trevor Williams was slated to face fellow right-hander Chris Flexen in Monday's opener. Williams is looking for his third consecutive win, and Flexen is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his last three starts.

Chicago won three of four against Cleveland in its previous series. The White Sox are 9-7 since they dropped 22 of their first 25 games of the season.

Washington has split its last six games. It dropped two of three at Boston over the weekend.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Cade Cavalli is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Tuesday. He had a short bullpen session on Saturday. ... 1B/DH Joey Gallo is scheduled for another rehab appearance with Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

White Sox: CF Luis Robert Jr. is going to try running at 90 percent, and — depending on how that goes — play in some rehab games in Arizona this week. “The next couple days, the next three or four days, is going to be critical for what happens at the end of the week coming up,” manager Pedro Grifol said. ... INF Yoán Moncada was slated to begin hitting left-handed on Monday. The switch hitter has been batting from the right side, along with taking ground balls and doing some drills. ”He’s a little further behind Robert, but he’s also coming along good,” Grifol said. ... INF Danny Mendick is joining Triple-A Charlotte to begin a rehab assignment. ... Grifol said he doesn't think RHP Dominic Leone is going to need a rehab stint in the minors.

