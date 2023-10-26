News / Sports / Others / We brought about a new thinking towards sports, success being seen today: PM Narendra Modi

ByGerard de Souza, Margao
Oct 26, 2023 10:55 PM IST

In his address at National Games, he spoke the strides made by India in promoting sports and an ecosystem being created under centrally sponsored schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, declared the 37th edition of the National Games Open at a formal opening ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in South Goa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during the opening ceremony of the 37th National Games, at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa(PTI)
The Prime Minister in his address, spoke about the strides made by the country in promoting sports and an ecosystem being created under the centrally sponsored schemes.

“The earlier government used to be very modest. People used to say sports is just a game. Why do we need to spend on it? Our government changed this thinking. We increased the budget. This year's sports budget central is three times higher than nine years ago,” the Prime Minister said.

“There is no shortage of talent in each and every of India’s streets and villages. Our history is replete with stories of small towns that have given birth to champions. Yet, each time we used to look at our medal tally in national sports events, each and every citizen used to feel ashamed,” the Prime Minister added.

“That's why after 2014 through a national programme, we have rid ourselves of this thinking. We brought change in sports infrastructure and changed the processes. We brought change in financial help for players and through schemes but most importantly we brought about a change in thinking. The old approach, the road blocks have been removed one by one,” he said adding that the government through its centrally sponsored programmes is hand holding athletes with a through a roadmap “till the Olympic podium.”

“The effects are being seen throughout the country today,” he said referring to India’s medal tally in the recently concluded Asian Games and Asian paralympic games.

“From Khelo India to TOPS (Target, Olympic, Podium Scheme). We built a new ecosystem. At the level of schools, colleges, universities players with potential are being identified, the government is spending a lot of money on training and diet. Today 3,000 youth are being trained. Such a big talent pool is being readied. Each year six lakh scholarships. Watch how your bright future is being crafted now,” the Prime Minister said wishing the athletes success at the games that he said were a perfect launch pad for up and coming athletes.

“Sports success is linked to India’s overall success. The two are not disconnected. Which is why I spoke for every 140 crore Indians when at the IOC committee meeting I expressed India’s desire to host the youth Olympics in 2030 and the Olympics in 2036,” the Prime Minister said.

The 37th edition of the National Games is being held in Goa after several delays. It will feature 43 sports disciplines and over 10,000+ athletes from 28 Indian States, eight Union Territories and Services. The event will take place from October 26th to November 9th, 2023, at 28 venues across the state of Goa.

