Weber scorches Zurich field, Chopra finishes second

New Delhi: Germany’s Julian Weber produced a sensational show in the Diamond League Final in Zurich with two 91m throws to claim the Diamond League Trophy. Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra could not keep up with Weber’s hot streak and finished second with a best throw of 85.01m. India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the men's javelin throw at the Diamond League Final in Zurich. (REUTERS)

With the World Championships scheduled next month, Chopra will have to quickly recover from the defeat to retain the world title he won in Budapest in 2023.

Weber has been in phenomenal form this year and has emerged as Chopra’s fiercest rival. Weber stunned Chopra in Doha with a winning throw of 91.06m, though the Indian returned the favour at the Paris Diamond League. Heading into Zurich, Weber held a 2–1 advantage in their head-to-head, setting up the perfect backdrop for the Diamond League Final.

On Thursday, Weber simply looked unbeatable. The German produced a season’s leading and personal best of 91.37m in his first attempt. The throw not only gave him an early lead but also laid down a marker for the rest of the field. Weber knew it was special the moment the spear left his hand, celebrating with a chest-thump and flex of his muscles. Chopra opened with 84.35m, placing third after the first round, just behind Keshorn Walcott (84.95m). The positions remained the same until Chopra pulled out his only 85m+ throw of the night in his final attempt .

Weber’s second attempt was even bigger— 91.51m. It was his third throw over 90m this season. Chopra, meanwhile, managed only 82m with his second effort. He was struggling to find his rhythm and looked visibly frustrated with himself. Both Weber and Chopra had no mark with their third attempts. In fact, Chopra’s fourth and fifth attempts were also fouls.

The winner of the Finale will take home $30,000, the runner-up $12,000 and the third-placed finisher $7,000. Chopra had won the Diamond League title here in 2022. He finished second in 2023 in Eugene and 2024 in Brussels.

Before Zurich he had competed in Neeraj Chopra Classic — his own event — where he won with a 86.18m throw. Chopra had skipped the last two Diamond League meets this month. Coming into the meet Weber had won with a throw of 89.65m in Brussels leg of DL.

On the eve of the finale, Chopra had admitted that Weber would be the man to beat. Chopra also spoke about getting his technique right in competitions. He has been training under legendary Jan Zelezny, who guided him this year to his breakthrough 90m throw.

“Technically I am not at a good level (right now). In the run up, I am really fast but I don’t think I am using speed well. In Doha, the 90m throw was good but technically it was not perfect. If I use the left leg and there is a perfect block that will be a good throw and I will be satisfied. I really need to focus to get the same technique in competitions,” he said.

Before the Olympics, Chopra was having struggle with his groin that would often hamper his movement. After Paris Olympics where he won the silver, he has worked on his groin and has looked in good shape. In July he also spoke making changes in his approach that has relieved the stress on his groin.

Starting with Doha Diamond League Chopra has looked in good form. He breached the 90m mark in Doha (90.23m), joining the elite club of javelin throwers to achieve the feat.