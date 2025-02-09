Wild score final 5 goals, continue dominance of Isles

Matthew Boldy tallied two goals and an assist to lead the host Minnesota Wild past the New York Islanders 6-3 on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn. HT Image

Marco Rossi, Frederick Gaudreau, Yakov Trenin and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who have won seven straight against the Islanders. Defenseman Jared Spurgeon had two assists and Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves.

Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist and Anders Lee also scored for New York, which played its second game in two nights. The Islanders lost 4-3 on the road to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Maxim Tsyplakov had two assists and Ilya Sorokin stopped 27 shots.

Minnesota scored three times in the last 6:39 of the second period to take a 4-3 lead and added two more in the third.

Gaudreau's power-play goal 13:21 into the second pulled the Wild to within one. His shot from the left point went in off Islanders' defenseman Tony DeAngelo. Boldy tied it with 2:01 left in the middle period when he tipped in a shot by defenseman Jonas Brodin. Trenin tipped in a shot by defenseman Jake Middleton with 1:10 remaining in the second period.

Boldy was credited with his second goal, and 20th of the season, 5:53 into the third period when DeAngelo mistakenly shot the puck into his own net. Foligno added an empty-net goal.

Nelson and Lee scored in the first half of the second period to put New York up 3-1.

Nelson scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle 28 seconds into the second. Lee, from the bottom of the left circle, tipped in a pass at 7:17.

The teams scored thirteen seconds apart in the first period.

Rossi opened the scoring at 3:19 in when he beat Sorokin with a wrist shot from the high slot off the rush.

But Palmieri tied at 3:32 when he spun at the top inside edge of the left circle and whipped the puck past Gustavsson.

Minnesota center Joel Eriksson Ek did not play because of a lower-body injury.

Field Level Media

