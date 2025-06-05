Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World Boxing issues Imane Khelif apology after naming Olympic gold medallist in sex testing policy

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 05, 2025 12:52 PM IST

Imane Khelif’s case was specifically mentioned when World Boxing released the policy on sex testing.

World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst has apologised after Olympic champion Imane Khelif was signed out in an announcement made by the governing body to make sex testing mandatory. The decision comes after Khelif’s gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year, where there was controversy over her eligibility.

Imane Khelif is once again the in the spotlight.(REUTERS)
Imane Khelif is once again the in the spotlight.(REUTERS)

Khelif’s case was specifically mentioned when World Boxing released the policy. According to AP, the body’s president wrote to Algerian Boxing Federation, “I am writing to you all personally to offer a formal and sincere apology for this and acknowledge that her privacy should have been protected.”

Also Read: Imane Khelif's shocking medical report: Does it reveal she's male?

He added, “reaching out to you personally we show our true respect to you and your athletes.”

Recently a chromosome test allegedly administered to the Olympian in 2023 by Dr Lal Path Labs has once again triggered a controversy around her biological sex. The report has allegedly been leaked.

3 Wire Sports reported, “In chromosome tests given amid the International Boxing Association’s 2022 and 2023 world championships, the boxer’s DNA showed XY markers with ‘male’ karyotype.”

Karyotype is the complete set of chromosomes in a person’s cells. Humans usually have 46 chromosomes, arranged in 23 pairs. The sex chromosomes determine biological sex - XX is female, while XY is male.

Meanwhile, in its statement, World Boxing had said, “The introduction of mandatory testing will be part of a new policy on 'sex, age and weight' to ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women.”

“The policy is in the final stages of development and has been crafted by a specially convened working group of the World Boxing medical and anti-doping committee, which has examined data and medical evidence from an extensive range of sources and consulted widely with other sports and experts across the world.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / World Boxing issues Imane Khelif apology after naming Olympic gold medallist in sex testing policy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On