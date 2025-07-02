Wrestler-turned-MLA Vinesh Phogat becomes a mother, welcomes baby boy with husband Somvir Rathee

Vinesh Phogat, one of India’s most celebrated wrestlers and a first-time legislator, stepped into a new chapter of her life on Tuesday with the birth of her first child, a baby boy. The 30-year-old Congress MLA and her husband, fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee, welcomed their son at a private hospital in Delhi. Vinesh Phogat during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Her elder brother Harvinder Phogat confirmed the joyous news. “Vinesh gave birth to a baby boy this morning. Both mother and baby are healthy. It’s a moment of great joy for our family,” Harvinder told The Indian Express. He also revealed that Vinesh will soon return to Somvir’s home, adding, “We will all visit her soon. Everyone in our village, Balali, is excited to welcome her and the baby.”

Back in March, Vinesh had shared her pregnancy announcement on social media, captioning a photo with: “Our love story continues with a new chapter,” accompanied by baby and heart emojis, a post that drew warm wishes from fans and fellow athletes alike.

This joyful news arrives after an emotional and turbulent phase in Vinesh’s life. At the Paris Olympics last year, she faced heartbreak after being disqualified from the women’s 50kg final due to exceeding the weight limit. She later described the incident as the “biggest wound” of her life, though she kept the door open for a future return to wrestling.

Vinesh has won two bronze medals at the World Championships, with an Asian Games gold and three Commonwealth Games gold medals in a celebrated career.

Switch to politics

Since then, her journey has taken a political turn. Vinesh joined the Indian National Congress in September and successfully contested the Haryana Assembly elections from the Julana constituency, defeating BJP’s Yogesh Kumar.

On Tuesday, party colleague Kumari Selja extended her congratulations: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes… I pray the newborn brings happiness and good health to the family.”

Vinesh was also at the forefront of the wrestlers’ protest against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment.