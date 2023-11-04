WWE Crown Jewel 2023 LIVE updates: Roman Reigns vs LA Knight, Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre, John Cena vs Solo and more

WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 is being held in Riyadh(Saudi Arabia) on Saturday. In the grand event, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against LA Knight. In another big match, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins will aim to surpass Drew McIntyre in a head-to-head match.

In total, five titles will be at stake during the extravaganza. There is plenty for fans to cheer about as the WWE legend John Cena will be in action against Solo Sikoa.