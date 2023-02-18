WWE superstar The Miz nearly misses the NBA All Star Celebrity Game victory glory for Team Ryan: Watch

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2023 had its fair share of memorable moments, but none were as shocking as WWE superstar The Miz's near game-winning shot in the final seconds of the game.

Representing Team Ryan, which was named after Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, The Miz found himself with the ball at half court with only 0.7 seconds left on the clock and his team down 81-78. In what seemed like an impossible feat, he took one step and heaved a left-handed shot that sailed through the net, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Watch the video of the extraordinary shot here:

The incredible shot stunned many of the celebrities in attendance, including Seahawks receiver D K Metcalf, who was named the game's MVP. Even coach Dwayne Wade, who was leading Team Wade, couldn't believe what he had just witnessed. Unfortunately for The Miz and Team Ryan, the shot was waved off as it was determined that the ball left his hand after the buzzer.

Despite the shot not counting, it was still a remarkable moment that made for great television. The Miz, who is known for being braggadocious, will undoubtedly hear some jokes about his short-lived moment of glory or his supposed "strategy" on the next episode of Monday Night Raw.

The crossover between wrestling and basketball is not new, with several WWE superstars and personalities having made appearances at NBA games over the years. From John Cena to Ric Flair to Shaquille O'Neal, the two worlds have intersected in various ways.

The Miz's near game-winning shot is just the latest example of this growing trend. While it may have been a small moment in the grand scheme of things, it highlights the connection between these two worlds and the potential for more crossovers in the future.

In any case, The Miz's shot will go down in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game history as one of the most exciting and memorable moments of all time, even if it didn't count.