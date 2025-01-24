Menu Explore
Pakistan considers all-spin attack in second Test against Windies

PTI
Jan 24, 2025 05:19 PM IST

Pakistan considers all-spin attack in second Test against Windies

Multan, Buoyed by the overwhelming success of their spinners, Pakistan are considering going into the second Test against the West Indies with just three specialist spin bowlers and no pace bowler.

HT Image
HT Image

Sources close to the team said that the management was keen on adding opener, Imam ul Haq to the playing eleven which would mean they would play the Test with eight batters.

Pakistan played just one pacer in Khurrum Shehzad in the first Test that ended on the third day. It was shortest Test held in Pakistan in terms of ball bowled .

The three spinners, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed took all 20 wickets in the match.

"The team management feels that since the spinners have been in top form and Salman Ali Agha and Kamran Ghulam are also capable part time spinners, it would be better to play with an additional batsman to bolster the batting," a PCB source said.

Imam, who last played in a Test in early 2024 in Australia, is expected to open with Muhammad Hurraira with captain Shan Masood coming at number three.

The Multan Test also saw West Indies spinner, Jomal Warrican take 11 wickets in the match including 7 for 32 in the second innings as Pakistani batters also struggled to get runs with four half centuries scored in the game.

Pakistan have won their last three Tests in Multan by big margins with the spinners exerting total domination over England and West Indies.

Left armer, Noman and off-break bowler, Sajid took 39 wickets between them against England in two tests and another 15 against the Windies.

Pakistan probable eleven: Shan Masood , Saud Shakeel, Imam ul Haq, Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

