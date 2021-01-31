'Pretty close': Kumble impressed as Bumrah imitates his bowling action
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah imitating former Indian captain Anil Kumble’s bowling action seems to have impressed the latter as he stated that the youngster was 'pretty close' in pulling it off.
Bumrah, who is known for his tow crushing bouncers and bouncers, was seen copying the bowling action of Kumble in the nets on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video where the leading Indian pacer was seen aping the action of Kumble.
“We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here's presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler. Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074's bowling action and pretty much nails it,” BCCI had written as the caption.
A day later, the former Indian head coach took to Twitter and praised Bumrah for copying the action pretty neatly.
“Well done Boom. Pretty close. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series,” tweeted Kumble.
A legend of the game, Kumble had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008. He finished with 619 wickets in the longest format of the game. He has the third-highest number of wickets (619) in Tests, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).
As for pace spearhead Bumrah, he was last seen in action in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia. He will next be seen in action in the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning on February 5 in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli one of the best, but we need to build on our own strengths: Broad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If given an opportunity, I am confident': Pujara wants to be a part of IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pretty close': Kumble impressed as Bumrah imitates his bowling action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Takes time getting used to it': Buttler says Bumrah's action can pose troubles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England batsmen look to follow Joe Root’s Sri Lanka template
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I'll always have him in my team': Imran Tahir calls Dhoni 'best in the world'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Ranji Trophy for the first time in 87 years, players face a setback
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He will be hungry to lead': Buttler wary of Kohli threat ahead of India Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There is a bit of blood clot on the shoulder': Pujara talks Brisbane blows
- Cheteshwar Pujara copped a total of 11 blows to his body, between the head and abdomen, while batting during the fourth innings of the Brisbane Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He is in great form’: Buttler names Eng batsman Ind will find tough to bowl to
- Jos Buttler has warned India about an England batsman, who he he feels the home team will find it tough to bowl at.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Where do Kohli, Rahane and Pujara stand in latest ICC Test batsmen rankings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jay Shah appointed president of Asian Cricket Council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: Kohli 14 runs away from surpassing Clive Lloyd in elite list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox