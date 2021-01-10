IND USA
Chile's Cristian Garin (AFP)
American Christian Harrison upsets Garin at Delray Beach

He swept the final four games of the match to become the second-lowest-ranked quarterfinalist in tournament history.
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:28 AM IST

American qualifier Christian Harrison upset top-seeded Cristian Garin of Chile 7-6 (3), 6-2 Saturday in the second round at the Delray Beach Open.

Harrison, ranked No. 789, squandered three consecutive set points serving at 6-5 in the first set and lost serve, but regrouped to dominate the tiebreaker. He swept the final four games of the match to become the second-lowest-ranked quarterfinalist in tournament history.

Juan Martin del Potro was ranked No. 1,042 when he reached the quarters in 2016.

Harrison, the 26-year-old brother of tour veteran Ryan Harrison, has been plagued by injuries during his career.

“I just love the sport, I love what I’m doing,” he said. “I just can’t wait to keep playing and hopefully have a good, healthy next couple of years.”

Garin, who had a first-round bye, came into his first match of 2021 ranked a career-best No. 18. He said Harrison made the most of the cool afternoon weather.

“These conditions are good for him," Garin said. "He played really flat, really fast. I hope he can play like this the rest of the year.”

Harrison next plays Gianluca Mager of Italy, who advanced by beating No. 6-seeded Sam Querrey of the United States, 7-6 (8), 6-1.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
e-paper
