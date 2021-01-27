Andy Murray enters challenger event in Italy
Andy Murray has entered a lower-tier challenger tournament in Italy next month after withdrawing from the Australian Open with the coronavirus.
Murray is listed to play an indoor tournament in Biella starting February 15, the Italian Tennis Federation said Wednesday.
The tournament has 132,000 euros ($160,000) in prize money.
Murray tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne, where he had been given a wild-card entry.
Murray is a former No. 1 who is currently ranked 123rd as he works his way back from hip issues that led to two operations.
He last played a challenger event in August 2019 in Mallorca, Spain, while recovering from his hip problems.
Also entered for the Biella tournament are 54th-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who also tested positive for COVID-19 before his planned trip to Australia, No. 74 Lucas Pouille, Sebastian Korda, Andreas Seppi and Lorenzo Musetti.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
In quarantine, Rohan Bopanna forced to hunt for new doubles partner
- The doubles world No. 38 faces uncertainty after his original partner, Portugal’s Joao Sousa, pulled out on Saturday night due to the strict quarantine protocols in Australia.
Spanish tennis player says she tested positive for COVID-19
- Paula Badosa, a 23-year-old who reached the fourth round at last year's French Open, wrote Thursday on Twitter that she received her test result for the illness caused by the coronavirus on the seventh day of her hard quarantine.
