Andy Murray handed wild card in Australian Open main draw

Andy Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, last played the hardcourt major in 2019.
Former world number one Andy Murray(Getty Images)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Reuters | , Melbourne

Former world number one Andy Murray has been handed a wild card into the main draw of next month's Australian Open, the tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The Briton, down at 134th in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs due to hip surgery, has reached the final five times at Melbourne Park - the last of them in 2016 - though has never claimed the crown.

"I'm really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open," the 34-year-old said. "I've had some great times in Australia playing in front of the amazing crowds and I can't wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park."

Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, last played the hardcourt major in 2019. He received a wildcard in 2021 too but was unable to compete at the year's opening major after testing positive for COVID-19. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
