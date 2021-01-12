Ankita moves to final round, Ramkumar bows out of Australian Open Qualifiers
India's top-ranked women's player Ankita Raina moved to the final round of the Australian Open Qualifiers with a gutsy three-set win over world number 118 Katarina Zavatska but it was curtains for Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's singles.
In the women's singles qualifiers being held in Dubai, Ankita overcame a second-set lapse to win 6-2 2-6 6-3 in the second round against the Ukrainian.
The match lasted two hours and 20 minutes.
It is Ankita's sixth attempt to crack the singles main draw of a Grand Slam and she is now just one win away from creating history.
Only Nirupama Vaidyanathan and Sania Mirza have competed in the women's singles main draw of a Grand Slam from India till date.
Nirupama had reached the second round of the Australian Open in 1998 while Sania quit competing in the singles category in 2012.
In the men's singles being held in Doha, Ramkumar lost his second round 3-6 2-6 to Chinese Taipei's Tung-Lin Wu in 69 minutes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita moves to final round, Ramkumar bows out of Australian Open Qualifiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin beats Putintseva to reach Abu Dhabi quarterfinals
- Kenin posted 57 unforced errors to Putintseva's 43 but still prevailed 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 over the 13th-seeded Putintseva.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American Christian Harrison upsets Garin at Delray Beach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Svitolina in Abu Dhabi round 3, Pliskova loses to qualifier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German Zverev splits with coach Ferrer ahead of new season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To find success, we must do things the right way: Somdev Devvarman
- Four years since he retired as a professional tennis player, Somdev Devvarman is ready return to the game - this time as a coach.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin into Abu Dhabi round 3 after Flipkens injures ankle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kyrgios out of Australian ATP Cup team as world ranking slips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tennis ‘21: Covid questions key; Nadal, Djokovic eye records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civil Guard training opened my eyes to migrants’ hardships - Muguruza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sofia Kenin ready to seek Djokovic’s advice in Australian Open defence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic, Nadal set to return for 2nd ATP Cup in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox