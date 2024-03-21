Aryna Sabalenka calls former partner’s death ‘an unthinkable tragedy’, says ‘heart is broken’ ahead of Miami Open opener

Set to open her Miami Open campaign on Friday, Aryna Sabalenka spoke about the death of her former partner Konstantin Koltsov with a statement on social media. Posting on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken. Please respect my privacy and his family's privacy during this difficult time." Aryna Sabalenka reacts during a match.(Getty Images via AFP)

The pair began dating in 2021 and had not publicly revealed that they broke up. Sabalenka won't be withdrawing from the Miami Open, and practiced, wearing all black. It is being reported that she has decided to not speak to the media during the tournament, and will open her campaign against Paula Badosa on Friday in the second round, after getting a first round bye.

According to reports, former NHL ice hockey player Koltsov committed suicide. According to a news agency, the local police responded to a call on Monday about reports of a man jumping off a balcony at a Miami resort.

"At approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony," the Miami Dade police department was quoted as saying by Reuters. The report added that no foul play is suspected, and the Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation of the case.

Forward Koltsov played for the Belarus national team in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics and spent parts of three seasons with the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins from 2002 and 2006.

Koltsov was working as an assistant coach to Russian club Salavat Yulaev. In a statement, the club said, "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away."

"He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club", it added.