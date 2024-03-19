Konstantin Koltsov's death ruled apparent suicide by Miami-Dade Police; Aryna Sabalenka not withdrawing from Miami Open

Former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov passed away at the age of 42, the Belarusian Hockey Federation confirmed on Tuesday. Koltsov, who was dating two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka, died in Florida, according to the local police. Koltsov was an assistant coach for Salavat Yulaev Ufa. He coached Salavat Yulaev in the last two seasons and the ex-Belarusian hockey player was also roped in as an assistant for the national men’s team of Belarus. Koltsov, who was dating two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Sabalenka, died in Florida(AFP-AP)

As per the latest developments, the tragic passing away of the former NHL ice hockey player Koltsov is being treated as an apparent suicide. The Miami-Dade Police on Tuesday said that the former pro ice hockey player died in an 'apparent suicide'. According to a news agency, the local police responded to a call on Monday about reports of a man jumping off a balcony at a Miami resort.

Sabalenka's boyfriend's death 'apparent suicide': Miami-Dade Police

"At approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony," the Miami Dade police department was quoted as saying by Reuters. The report added that no foul play is suspected, and the Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation of the case.

Sabalenka not withdrawing from Miami Open

Two-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka is scheduled to feature at the Miami Open later this week. Although there was no immediate indication whether Sabalenka would play or withdraw, media reports suggested that the World No.2 is not withdrawing from the tournament, which is scheduled to start on Tuesday. However, Sabalenka will not do press conferences following her matches at the Miami Open. Sabalenka has a first-round bye. She will play either Romanian wildcard Simona Halep, who is returning from a doping ban or Spain's Paula Badosa on Friday.