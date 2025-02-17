‘ATP president is Italian…’: Jannik Sinner ripped to shreds by tennis legend amid ongoing doping controversy

Tennis fans were left stunned on Saturday as the WADA reached an agreement with Jannik Sinner over their CAS appeal, regarding his doping incident. Sinner tested positive for a banned substance last year, and it was later revealed that it was due to unintentional contamination, which saw an independent tribunal accept his defence. But then the WADA appealed the decision to CAS, and many felt the verdict which would have come on April would have seen banned for at least two years. Jannik Sinner reacts after a point.(HT_PRINT)

But then to the surprise of everyone, both Sinner and WADA reached an agreement, which will see the World No. 1 receive a three-month doping ban, and he will return before the French Open.

Marion Bartoli attacks Jannik Sinner

Speaking on RMC Sport, former player Marion Bartoli said, “He had a much heavier sword of Damocles hanging over his head, because at the beginning, there was even talk of a two-year suspension.”

““I have to read the reports and say that the experts all described this unintentional doping.

“Now, where I have trouble understanding this decision is that there is case law at the CAS level, which is located in Switzerland, and that the case law is still higher than that, that is to say that even for negligence, there was more than three months.

“The president of the ATP is Italian and as luck would have it, he will resume in Rome… When you put everything together, you still say to yourself, ‘aren’t they ‘taking the pi** a bit?’ But, based on the evidence and what has been said, I am no one to question that. So, I have a lot of trouble forming an opinion,” she added.

Sinner is expected to lose 2100 points during his ban, but won’t lose his No. 1 position. He will fall to 9730 points as a result of his suspension. Despite his absence, he will remain No. 1 with a good distance over No. 2 Alexander Zverev. Zverev needs to win 2500 points in this period to catch up.