Australia tennis player receives 10-month doping suspension, ITIA accepts explanation

Aussie tennis ace Thomas Fancutt has accepted a ten-month suspension for a doping violation. The suspension was given by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), and the 30-year-old was also placed under voluntary provisional suspension in March. During the investigation, the player accepted the doping breach, and the ITIA also accepted his explanation.(HT_PRINT)

His suspension will last till January 18, 2026, as the time in his provisional suspension will also be counted.

The ITIA in its statement said, “30-year-old Fancutt, who reached a career-high world doubles ranking of 107 in December 2024, admitted to breaching Article 2.2 of the TADP (use of a Prohibited Method) by receiving an intravenous infusion over the accepted limit on 3 December 2024. The limit under the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC) and TADP is 100mL in a 12-hour period.”

The statement further added, “Time served under the voluntary provisional suspension is credited against the period of ineligibility. As such, Fancutt’s suspension will end on 18 January 2026. The player will also forfeit results and prize money from the date of their first ADRV (3 December 2024) to their first subsequent negative doping control sample, which was provided on 16 January 2025. During the period of ineligibility, Fancutt is prohibited from playing in, coaching at, or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the members of the ITIA (ATP, ITF, WTA, Tennis Australia, Fédération Française de Tennis, Wimbledon and USTA) or any national association.”

Fancutt has a career-high singles ranking of 382, and currently, he is 723rd in the ATP leaderboard. In doubles, he has a career-high ranking of 107.