Australian Open 2024 Day 3: Schedule, order of play and how to watch Nagal, Bhambri, Alcaraz, Swiatek in action in India

The second day of the Australian Open featured two epic games in the men's singles with Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jean-Lennard Struff ended up winning them. Auger-Aliassime beat 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in a five-setter that ended just a minute shy of the five-hour mark. Meanwhile Andy Murray said that this may have been his last Australian Opena after losing in the first round to Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Meanwhile, two-time champion Naomi Osaka's comeback ended in the first round with a straight set loss to Caroline Garcia. Alcaraz and Swiatek begin their title bids on Day 3

On Day 3, world No.1 Iga Swiatek begins her tournament with a first round match against Sofia Kenin at the Rod Laver Arena. Men's world No.2 Carlos Alcaraz will be in action before that in a first round game against Richard Gasquet. India's Sumit Nagal is up against 31st seed Alexander Bublik. In men's doubles, meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase face Brazil's Rafael Matos and Colombia's Nicolás Barrientos on Court 12.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Top men's match to watch out for: Sumit Nagal vs Alexander Bublik

Sumit Nagal has managed to reach the main draw of the Australian Open having beaten Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the qualifying final last week. Currently World No. 139 in singles, this is Nagal's second main draw appearance in the season's first Grand Slam after his entry in 2021. Nagal went down to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in the opening round 2-6, 5-7, 3-6 that year. After that no Indian has made it to the singles main draw before his own feat this year. Nagal had also made it to the US Open main draw in 2019 and 2020. In 2019 US Open, Nagal had stretched legendary Roger Federer to four sets at the Flushing Meadows before losing 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6. A year later, the Indian managed to enter the second round of the season's final Grand Slam beating host nation's Bradley Klahn in the first round 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Top women's match: Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin & Angelique Kerber vs Danielle Collins

Swiatek, who is among the favourites for the women's singles title, will be hoping to improve on last year's fourth-round exit after a strong start to the season in which she won all five of her singles matches at the United Cup mixed team event. Swiatek faces American Sofia Kenin, who she beat 6-4 6-1 in the French Open final in 2020 to claim the first of her four Grand Slam titles. Kerber, who won the first of her three major titles in Melbourne in 2016, will be accompanied by her young daughter as she returns to Grand Slam action for the first time since the 2022 U.S. Open. Collins, meanwhile, started her season in Brisbane with a three-set win over Hayley Baptiste in the first round. She faced Zhu Lin in the second round, but let go of a one-set lead to lose the match. The American then made her way to Hobart the following week. She was drawn against top seed Elise Mertens in her opener. Collins was no match for her opponent and lost to her 6-2, 6-3.

Australian Open 2024 Day 3 - Live streaming details

Which TV channels in India will broadcast the Australian Open 2024?

The Australian Open 2024 will be aired on the Sony Ten network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2024 in India?

The Australian Open 2024 will be live streaming on Sony LIV in India. You can, however, catch all match updates and scorelines of the Australian Open 2024 here at hindustantimes.com.

Australian Open 2024, Day 3 Order of Play:

* Day session: From 5:30 am IST

* Night session: From 1:30 pm IST

ROD LAVER ARENA

Day session

Iga Swiatek [1] v Sofia Kenin

Holger Rune [8] v Yoshihito Nishioka

Night session

Elena Rybakina [3] v Karolina Pliskova

Richard Gasquet v Carlos Alcaraz [2]

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Day session

Albert Ramos-Vinolas v Casper Ruud [11]

Camila Giorgi v Victoria Azarenka [18]

Night session

Alexander Zverev [6] v Dominik Koepfer

Rebecca Marino v Jessica Pegula [5]

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Day session

Sloane Stephens v Olivia Gadecki

Grigor Dimitrov [13] v Marton Fucsovics

Night session

Sebastian Ofner v Thanasi Kokkinakis

Petra Martic v Ajla Tomljanovic

KIA ARENA

Peyton Stearns v Daria Kasatkina [14]

Max Purcell v Mate Valkusz

Tommy Paul [14] v Gregoire Barrere

Qinwen Zheng [12] v Ashlyn Krueger

1573 ARENA

Cameron Norrie [19] v Juan Pablo Varillas

Danielle Collins v Angelique Kerber

Mackenzie McDonald v Juncheng Shang

Emma Raducanu v Shelby Rogers