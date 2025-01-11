Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS Open Grand Slam tennis matches on TV and online

With the qualifiers wrapped up, the Australian Open 2025, the season’s first Grand Slam event, is set to begin on Sunday in Melbourne. All eyes will be on the likes of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, who dealt with doping controversies last year. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will also look to stake his claim among the younger generation of players. Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming(AFP)

Day 1 in Melbourne will see Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud open their respective campaigns. Also, India’s Sumit Nagal will feature against Tomas Machac in the first round. Meanwhile, fans will also get to see defending women’s singles champion Aryna Sabalenka and runner-up Qinwen Zheng in action.

In the men’s singles category, Sinner is the defending champion, and is also the current World No. 1. The focus will also be on Carlos Alcaraz, who is expected to challenge Sinner alongwith Djokovic. The first round consists of 128 players, including 32 seeded players and eight wildcards. The men’s players will play best-of-five sets, and females will have best-of-three. Also withdrawals before the first round will be replaced by lucky losers, who are players that lost in the final round of qualifiers.

When will the Australian Open 2025 begin?

The first Grand Slam event of the year, the Australian Open 2025, is set to begin on Sunday (January 12).

What time will the Australian Open 2025 first round matches begin?

The Australian Open 2025 first round matches will begin at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will the Australian Open 2025 take place?

The Australian Open 2025 will be held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne.

Where to watch live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 in India?

In India, the live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 in India?

In India, the Australian Open 2025 will be live streamed via SonyLiv.