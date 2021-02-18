IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Australian Open: Brady flies US flag to reach final
Jennifer Brady will face Naomi Osaka in the final on Saturday. (Australian Open/Twitter)
Jennifer Brady will face Naomi Osaka in the final on Saturday. (Australian Open/Twitter)
tennis

Australian Open: Brady flies US flag to reach final

  • Brady dug herself out of a mid-match hole to reach her first Grand Slam decider.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:23 PM IST

Jennifer Brady ensured there would be an American in the Australian Open final after Serena Williams' exit by downing Karolina Muchova 6-4 3-6 6-4 in the semi-finals on Thursday. On a stifling afternoon at Rod Laver Arena, former college player Brady dug herself out of a mid-match hole to reach her first Grand Slam decider and a daunting title clash with Naomi Osaka, the woman who knocked her out of the U.S. Open semis.

The 2019 champion Osaka earlier eliminated Williams in straight sets, but 22nd seed Brady ensured the United States would have another finalist a year after Sofia Kenin upset Garbine Muguruza for the 2020 trophy. Brady saw four match points slip through her fingers as she served it out nervously but finally celebrated the win when Muchova fired a forehand long.

Brady slumped onto the court as a capped crowd cheered, and she was still overcome with the moment in her on-court interview. "I can't feel my legs. My legs are shaking, my heart is racing. I am so nervous," the 25-year-old said. "I came out a little strange today, super excited but at the same time I was pretty flat footed. My legs felt fresh but at the same time they just weren't moving. I felt like I was stuck in mud so I didn't really pick up my intensity until the beginning of the third set."

Brady's achievement is all the more remarkable after having been one of the 72 players who spent two weeks in hard quarantine and were unable to train like the rest of the field. It was a madcap finish as Brady's serve went to the dogs in the final game. Muchova saved match points bravely but also had three chances to break Brady's serve go begging.

Finally, on the 18th point of the game, Muchova stumbled with a miscued forehand to hand an elated Brady a shot at her first Grand Slam title. "I'm obviously pretty excited to be in the finals here the Australian Open, it's an incredible achievement," said Brady. "I think it'll be a really tough match. Obviously, she's won a few Grand Slams."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jennifer brady australian open 2021
Close
Jennifer Brady will face Naomi Osaka in the final on Saturday. (Australian Open/Twitter)
Jennifer Brady will face Naomi Osaka in the final on Saturday. (Australian Open/Twitter)
tennis

Australian Open: Brady flies US flag to reach final

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • Brady dug herself out of a mid-match hole to reach her first Grand Slam decider.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Serena Williams leaves a press conference following her semifinal loss to Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.(AP)
United States' Serena Williams leaves a press conference following her semifinal loss to Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.(AP)
tennis

Tearful Serena cuts short news conference after defeat to Osaka

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Asked if it was just a bad day at the office, Williams said: "I don't know. I'm done," before leaving the room in tears.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naomi Osaka.(Getty)
Naomi Osaka.(Getty)
tennis

Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to reach Australian Open final

Reuters, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:30 AM IST
  • Australian Open: Osaka won the game in straight sets beating the 23-time Grand Slam winner 6-3, 6-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning his quarter-final match(REUTERS)
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning his quarter-final match(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal loses to Tsitsipas in 5 sets at Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Nadal was overhauled 3-6 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 7-5 by the Greek in the evening clash at Rod Laver Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action (REUTERS)
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action (REUTERS)
tennis

Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The American, who later wrote an apology letter to Osaka, is bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and said she was looking forward to facing the Japanese third seed again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Aslan Karatsev in action (REUTERS)
Russia's Aslan Karatsev in action (REUTERS)
tennis

Qualifier Karatsev's dream run faces Djokovic barrier

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The top-ranked men's player would not be the only one in the tennis circuit who would not have previously heard of the 114th-ranked Russian Aslan Karatsev, 27, before 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a point against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open(AP)
Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a point against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open(AP)
tennis

Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam set streak ends at 35

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:14 PM IST
The 20-time Grand Slam champion flubbed two overheads in the tiebreaker and also framed a backhand. Nadal pushed another backhand long on the last point of that set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 17, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev talks to the media after winning his quarter final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 17, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev talks to the media after winning his quarter final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:39 PM IST
It was Rublev's fourth straight defeat to Medvedev, who has not lost a match since October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aslan Karatsev of Russia celebrates after winning a point. (Getty Images)
Aslan Karatsev of Russia celebrates after winning a point. (Getty Images)
tennis

Australian Open: Aslan Karatsev's astonishing breakthrough in debut Grand Slam

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • The 27-year-old defeated 18th seed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals, a third straight victory against a seeded player at Melbourne Park.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Brady of the US in action during her quarter-final match against Jessica Pegula(REUTERS)
Jennifer Brady of the US in action during her quarter-final match against Jessica Pegula(REUTERS)
tennis

Brady goes from hard quarantine to Australian Open semis

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Brady was a picture of anguish early in the clash on a stifling day at Rod Laver Arena but gradually dialled in her power game before crushing Pegula in the final set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashleigh Barty. (Australian Open)
Ashleigh Barty. (Australian Open)
tennis

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty upset in Australian quarterfinals by Muchova

AP, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:11 AM IST
  • Karolina Muchova staged a stunning comeback Thursday to upset World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev(REUTERS)
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev(REUTERS)
tennis

'Not normal': Djokovic raises the quarantine-injury connection

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:36 PM IST
On the other half of the draw, Rafael Nadal's own bad back is improving, at least, as he heads into his quarterfinal against a man whose fourth-round foe pulled out of the Grand Slam tournament because of his own abdominal injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Romania's Simona Halep(REUTERS)
Romania's Simona Halep(REUTERS)
tennis

Halep looking to be a little less negative after Melbourne exit

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Romanian world number two went out in straight sets at the hands of 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday after her serve let her down at a couple of pivotal moments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action in his quarter-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action in his quarter-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev, advances to semifinal

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:33 PM IST
The top-ranked Novac Djokovic has never lost at Melbourne Park after making it to the last four.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov receives medical attention during his quarter-final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev.(REUTERS)
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov receives medical attention during his quarter-final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Back spasm to blame for Australian Open exit: Dimitrov

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:09 PM IST
The 18th seed, who had raced through the first four rounds in Melbourne without dropping a set, took a medical timeout after losing the third set but it did little to improve the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP