IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Australian Open: Defending champion Sofia Kenin gets by in two sets
Sofia Kenin in action. (Getty Images)
Sofia Kenin in action. (Getty Images)
tennis

Australian Open: Defending champion Sofia Kenin gets by in two sets

  • Kenin struggled but set aside an early deficit and beating 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:05 AM IST

Sure, Sofia Kenin struggled in her first match as a defending champion at a Grand Slam tournament. The 22-year-old from Florida struggled with jitters at the Australian Open. Struggled with her shots. Struggled against an opponent who's never won a tour-level match.

Kenin, though, knows all that really matters: Who can claim the final point. And, eventually, she managed to do just that Tuesday (Monday EST) at Melbourne Park, setting aside an early deficit and beating 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4. “I'm obviously not too happy with the way I played,” Kenin said with a chuckle, “but a win is a win.”

Inglis is still searching for one: She fell to 0-6 for her career. Still, boosted by a crowd of locals at Rod Laver Arena, she did not make things easy on Kenin, who nevertheless managed to avoid becoming the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 2003 to lose in the first round at the Australian Open a year after winning the championship.

“First round, it’s obviously nerves for me,” said Kenin, who followed up her first major title last year by reaching the final at the French Open.

The woman Kenin defeated for the title in last year's final in Melbourne, two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza, also advanced to the second round, defeating Margarita Gasparyan of Russia 6-4, 6-0. Muguruza dropped only 11 points in the second set and improved to 9-0 in first-round matches at the Australian Open.

In other early results on Day 2 on a sunny day with the temperature in the low 70s Fahrenheit (low 20s Celsius), 17-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to win a Grand Slam match since Thanasi Kokkinakis was one day younger at the 2014 Australian Open.

Alcaraz eliminated Botic Van de Zandschulp, a 25-year-old from the Netherlands who is ranked 151st, by a score of 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. A seeded woman exited the tournament when Ann Li, a 20-year-old American, defeat No. 31 Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-0 in just 47 minutes to improve to 5-0 this season.

Li is ranked 69th and competing in only her third career Grand Slam tournament. She is coming off an unusual accomplishment at a tune-up tournament at Melbourne Park last week: Li shared the title of the Grampians Trophy with Anett Kontaveit because organizers decided not to hold a final so as not to wear out the players right before the Australian Open.

That warmup event was created for players such as Li who had to go into a hard lockdown after potentially being exposed to covid-19. They were not allowed out of their hotel rooms for practice — or any other reason — during a two-week quarantine upon arrival in Australia.

For Kenin, her issues in the early going Tuesday resulted in an early break that led to her falling behind 3-1. Even after she got that back, how close was the opening set? They players split the first 52 total points, each grabbing 26. They split the first 10 total winners, each producing five. But Kenin came through at crunch time.

In the second set, she went up an early break before finding herself even at 3-all, 30-all. A net-cord backhand gave Kenin a break point — she offered the usual “Sorry, not sorry,” raised hand — that was converted when Inglis pushed a groundstroke long.

There was one more tight moment. Serving for the victory at 5-4, Kenin faced a break point that she erased with a service winner at 88 mph (142 kph). Moments later, her first match point arrived — and she double-faulted it away. She pushed a forehand wide on her second chance to close things. But on chance No. 3, a swinging backhand volley winner converted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sofia kenin australian open 2021
app
Close
Sofia Kenin in action. (Getty Images)
Sofia Kenin in action. (Getty Images)
tennis

Australian Open: Defending champion Sofia Kenin gets by in two sets

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Kenin struggled but set aside an early deficit and beating 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Raina of India.(Getty Images)
Ankita Raina of India.(Getty Images)
tennis

How Ankita Raina's dream of a Grand Slam qualification turned into reality

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:24 PM IST
  • Battling with rising Serbian teen Olga Danilovic in the final qualifying round for the Australian Open in Dubai last month, India’s top-ranked woman player fought back grittily to win the second set before running out of steam in the third.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates.(REUTERS)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates.(REUTERS)
tennis

Kyrgios brings the noise to subdued 'People's Court'

Reuters, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The Australian can usually expect a febrile atmosphere when he plays on his favourite court, but a local coronavirus outbreak and unseasonably cold weather kept many punters away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to France's Jeremy Chardy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to France's Jeremy Chardy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
tennis

Djokovic serves up masterclass on favourite court

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Having come through two weeks of quarantine in Adelaide, and a brief but damaging spat with his hosts over the terms of the isolation, the world number one let his tennis do the talking as he eased to a 297th Grand Slam victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against Australia's Lizette Cabrera.(REUTERS)
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against Australia's Lizette Cabrera.(REUTERS)
tennis

Dominant Halep moves into second round at a canter

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:28 PM IST
The second-seeded Romanian looked in fine form as she moved her opponent around the Rod Laver Arena court apparently at will and seized her break-point opportunities with alacrity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AITA has his say on India Pakistan Davis Cup clash.(Getty Images)
AITA has his say on India Pakistan Davis Cup clash.(Getty Images)
tennis

AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST
After the 2020 calender was thrown haywire by the pandemic, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) is clearing the backlog and has scheduled the men's and women's National Hard Court Championships from March 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action during her first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action during her first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Canadian Andreescu toils to win in first match in 15 months

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The 20-year-old, playing her first match since retiring from the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen with a knee injury, moved assuredly on court and showed no signs of discomfort against the world number 138.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as a bird flies by during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as a bird flies by during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
tennis

Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
After losing a first-set tiebreak, Zverev went up an early service break in the second.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his first round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his first round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Third seed Thiem was broken twice in the first set and had to fight off a set point at 6-5 before rallying to take the tiebreak at Rod Laver Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during her first round match against Bernarda Pera of the U.S.(REUTERS)
Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during her first round match against Bernarda Pera of the U.S.(REUTERS)
tennis

Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The German former world number one was one of 72 players who were unable to leave their rooms to train during quarantine after passengers on their flights to Melbourne tested positive for COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Serena Williams waves after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
United States' Serena Williams waves after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
tennis

Serena Williams wins opening match in Australian Open

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:41 AM IST
After briefly falling behind, Williams swept 10 consecutive games and beat Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 on the first day of the tournament Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naomi Osaka hardly broke a sweat against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (Australian Open/Twitter)
Naomi Osaka hardly broke a sweat against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (Australian Open/Twitter)
tennis

Underway at Australian Open: Osaka easily wins opening match

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:39 AM IST
  • Osaka, who won the title in Melbourne two years ago, played the opening match in Rod Laver Arena and beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
tennis

Akhtar Ali had a role in all good players to come out of India: R Krishnan

By Dhiman Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:36 PM IST
  • A small man with a good backhand slice, Ali rose from humble origins to become an India junior champion in 1955 and make the semi-finals of the Wimbledon juniors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Workers clean a seating area at Melbourne Park in the wake of the day's tennis matches leading up to the Australian Open being cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker at a player hotel tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, Australia, (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Workers clean a seating area at Melbourne Park in the wake of the day's tennis matches leading up to the Australian Open being cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker at a player hotel tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, Australia, (REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Hope floats after wait, anxiety amid the pandemic

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:13 PM IST
  • One positive case, more than 500 players and support staff sent into isolation for 24 hours before being tested, a hectic day’s action paused: Welcome to the 2021 Australian Open, which begins on Monday after months of uncertainty and weeks of delay owing to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his group stage doubles match with Nikola Cacic against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his group stage doubles match with Nikola Cacic against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open 2021: Serena, Novak, Rafa chasing history

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Play begins at Melbourne Park on Monday (Sunday EST), with Williams and Djokovic among those on the schedule and Nadal’s first-round match set for Day 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP