IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Talking points ahead of the Australian Open 2021
Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2021(Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2021(Getty Images)
tennis

Talking points ahead of the Australian Open 2021

Novak Djokovic won few friends in Australia after writing to the Grand Slam's organisers with a list of quarantine "demands" which included reduced isolation periods
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:38 PM IST

Talking points ahead of the Australian Open, the year's first Grand Slam which begins on Feb. 8.

CAN DJOKOVIC WEATHER THE STORM AFTER 'DEMANDS' DRAW IRE?

Novak Djokovic won few friends in Australia after writing to the Grand Slam's organisers with a list of quarantine "demands" which included reduced isolation periods and "private houses with tennis courts" for some players.

The move was blasted by Australians on social media, while former Davis Cup player Sam Groth called the letter a "selfish political move". Australia's Nick Kyrgios labelled Djokovic a "tool."

Djokovic said his good intentions were "misconstrued" but winning the year's first major could be the ideal balm for his troubles. The 33-year-old has had plenty of success at Melbourne Park, winning a record eight titles there.

NADAL TARGETS RECORD 21ST GRAND SLAM WITH FEDERER ABSENT

Rafa Nadal's record-extending 13th triumph at Roland Garros in 2020 left him tied with Roger Federer as the player with the most men's singles majors and the Spaniard can now overtake his great rival who has skipped the Australian Open.

Federer has been an ever-present at Melbourne Park since his first appearance when he lost in qualifying in 1999 but the six-times champion has pulled out to continue working his way back to fitness from two knee operations last year.

However, Melbourne Park has not been a happy hunting ground for Nadal, who won his only Australian Open title 12 years ago.

KENIN, SWIATEK HOPE TO BUILD ON BREAKTHROUGH YEAR

American Sofia Kenin won her maiden Grand Slam in Melbourne last year to storm into the world's top 10 and was crowned WTA Player of the Year after a run to the French Open final.

Teenager Iga Swiatek beat Kenin in the Roland Garros showpiece in October to become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title, and the challenge for the two newest stars of women's tennis will be to build on their success.

Kenin, 22, has said seeking Novak Djokovic's advice might do the trick, while Swiatek, 19, is keeping her expectations low to avoid being bogged down by the hype that has accompanied her rise.

LEVEL PLAYING FIELD?

More than 70 Australian Open players were forced to go into strict quarantine in their hotel rooms after some passengers on three charter flights that brought them to Australia tested positive for COVID-19.

Other players were also in quarantine but allowed to leave their rooms for up to five hours a day and train, raising questions about the Grand Slam's integrity.

Locked indoors, players resorted to creative ways to kill boredom and stay fit but there is little doubt they now face a difficult task to be in optimal physical condition for the season's first major.

REDUCED CROWDS AND PANDEMIC PLANNING

The Australian Open will admit up to 30,000 spectators per day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is around 50% of the usual attendance. The limit will drop to 25,000 over the last five days when there are fewer matches.

While that amounts to 390,000 people over 14 days - about 50% of the average in the last three years - it is still a huge number at a time when most events around the world are being held behind closed doors.

Crowds will be spread into three separate zones at Melbourne Park, while digital tickets, cashless transactions and sanitiser stations located throughout the precinct will help reduce the chances of contamination.

Patrons will also have to "check-in" to restaurants and bars via their mobile phones for contact tracing purposes.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian open 2021 novak djokovic rafa nadal
app
Close
Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2021(Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2021(Getty Images)
tennis

Talking points ahead of the Australian Open 2021

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Novak Djokovic won few friends in Australia after writing to the Grand Slam's organisers with a list of quarantine "demands" which included reduced isolation periods
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka(Twitter)
Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka(Twitter)
tennis

Wawrinka beats Kukushkin to advance in Murray River Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Playing in his first competitive match since a defeat by Alexander Zverev in the Paris Masters quarter-finals last year, Wawrinka dropped a tight first set before switching gears in the next two to seal the victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Serena Williams(REUTERS)
File photo of Serena Williams(REUTERS)
tennis

Clock ticking as Serena Williams returns to Australia looking for 24

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Stuck on number 23 for four years, Williams has brushed off failures and near misses at matching Margaret Court's mark with the self-assurance of someone convinced her time will come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a forehand return to Britain's Katie Boulter during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)ill)(AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a forehand return to Britain's Katie Boulter during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)ill)(AP)
tennis

Naomi Osaka rallies past Boulter into Gippsland last eight

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:23 PM IST
The second seeded Osaka, who won the Australian Open in 2019, raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set but the 24-year-old Briton would not fold and had break points to put the stanza back on serve.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP)
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Short on prep time, Sumit Nagal wants to enjoy Australian Open

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:15 AM IST
With the 23-year-old Indian receiving a wild card for the Australian Open main draw and all participants having to arrive early in Melbourne for the mandatory 14-day quarantine, Nagal has not spent much time on the court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Melbourne: India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_01_2021_000080A)(AP)
Melbourne: India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_01_2021_000080A)(AP)
tennis

Nagal's gut feeling says he will play top-10 player at Australian Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Nagal has been awarded a wild card entry into the hardcourt major and he will come to know about his opponent when the draw is announced on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Switzerland's Roger Federer.(AP)
File photo of Switzerland's Roger Federer.(AP)
tennis

Federer eyes 'smaller tournament' for injury comeback

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Federer's agent Tony Godsick said in December he was looking to build a playing calendar for the Swiss from late February onwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka(AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka(AP)
tennis

Osaka, Kanepi into last 16 of Gippsland Trophy

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:28 PM IST
In her first competitive match since winning the U.S. Open in September, the 23-year-old Japanese player sent down six aces and converted all four of her break points to seal victory in 71 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Rafael Nadal(REUTERS)
File photo of Rafael Nadal(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal sidelined, team Djokovic wins to open ATP Cup defense

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic recovered from blisters that disrupted his preparation and was in his element on Rod Laver Arena as Serbia opened its ATP Cup title defense with a 2-1 win over Canada.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebastian Korda reacts. File(AFP)
Sebastian Korda reacts. File(AFP)
tennis

For Sebastian, bettering dad Petr Korda is a good first step

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Petr is more at the forefront now, adding a coaching role to his daddy duties. “My dad has always been involved in my career and will continue to be. His experience is incredibly helpful and having him guide me is great,” Sebastian said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Canada's Denis Shapovalov in their ATP Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Canada's Denis Shapovalov in their ATP Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
tennis

Djokovic down to business as Thiem bungles Italian job in ATP Cup opener

Reuters, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Blasting groundstrokes metres past the baseline, the Austrian was broken four times in a rusty display in the team-based event at Melbourne Park's John Cain Arena as world number 10 Berrettini dominated the clash of hard-hitters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sumit Nagal returns a shot.(Getty Images)
Sumit Nagal returns a shot.(Getty Images)
tennis

Sumit Nagal begins 2021 season with defeat

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Nagal, who does not give up easily, suffered a rather tame 2-6 2-6 defeat in the USD 320775 ATP250 event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Serena Williams serves to Australia's Daria Gavrilova during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne(AP)
United States' Serena Williams serves to Australia's Daria Gavrilova during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne(AP)
tennis

Serena Williams through easily in 1st Australian Open tuneup

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Williams has been stalled on 23 major singles titles since the 2017 Australian Open, when she was two months’ pregnant with now-three-year-old daughter Olympia and when she beat her sister Venus in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis player Coco Gauff of the United States is seen training at Melbourne Park as players undergo mandatory quarantine in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis player Coco Gauff of the United States is seen training at Melbourne Park as players undergo mandatory quarantine in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Coco Gauff through in 3 tough sets in Australian Open tuneup

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:20 PM IST
"All the training I did in the off-season meant that I could go three tough sets," Gauff said on court after the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hits a return against Japan's Misaki Doi during their Yarra Valley Classic women's singles tennis match in Melbourne on February 1, 2021. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)(AFP)
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hits a return against Japan's Misaki Doi during their Yarra Valley Classic women's singles tennis match in Melbourne on February 1, 2021. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)(AFP)
tennis

Pavlyuchenkova advances at Australian Open tuneup event

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:05 AM IST
The first major of the year was delayed by three weeks to allow for COVID-19 protocols which required all people arriving into Australia to spend 14 days in quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP