Australian Open umpire tears into anti-Novak Djokovic crowd, disrespectful fans try to distract Serbian while serving

Novak Djokovic continued his chase for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title, with a fourth round win vs Jiri Lehecka in Melbourne on Sunday. The result saw Djokovic set up a mouth-watering blockbuster quarter-final clash with arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz. Novak Djokovic reacts after the crowd try to distract him while serving.

Despite the crowd going against him at the Rod Laver Arena, the World No. 7 sealed a gritty 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory, entering the last eight at the Australian Open for the 15th time, a record he now shares with Swiss great Roger Federer, and one ahead of Rafael Nadal and John Newcombe.

Disrespectful Rod Laver Arena crowd

Other than Lehecka’s attempt at staging a comeback in the third set, Djokovic also faced difficulties from a disrespectful crowd and even the umpire had to intervene. In the third set when Lehecka tried to stage a comeback, the fans sided with the Czech tennis player, and tried to catch Djokovic off guard. Even when Djokovic was about to serve, some fans were trying to distract him. In response, chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani slammed the spectators for their behaviour and asked them to not ‘disturb’ Djokovic.

“Please show your support but don’t disturb the players please, for both players,” he said.

Djokovic is expected to receive similar treatment from fans when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals. Speaking on facing Djokovic, Alcaraz said, “Being in a quarter-final, I’m going to approach the match the same as I did in the previous matches against him.”

“When we are seeing him play, he seems like he’s young again, so it is unbelievable. He is in really good shape. I am just ready and I know what I have to do in the quarter-finals,” he added.

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz last year in the men’s singles finals of 2024 Paris Olympics 2024. Meanwhile, they have faced each other at Grand Slams three times, twice in Wimbledon deciders, with Alcaraz coming out on top. But they have never met at the Australian Open.