IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Back spasm to blame for Australian Open exit: Dimitrov
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov receives medical attention during his quarter-final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev.(REUTERS)
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov receives medical attention during his quarter-final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Back spasm to blame for Australian Open exit: Dimitrov

The 18th seed, who had raced through the first four rounds in Melbourne without dropping a set, took a medical timeout after losing the third set but it did little to improve the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:09 PM IST

A back spasm left Grigor Dimitrov unable to put his socks on, let alone pull them up, on Tuesday as the struggling Bulgarian exited the Australian Open quarter-finals with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 defeat to qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

The 18th seed, who had raced through the first four rounds in Melbourne without dropping a set, took a medical timeout after losing the third set but it did little to improve the situation.

"I just got a back spasm yesterday, and that was it," Dimitrov said. "We couldn't fix it on time. It happened early in the match and kept progressing. It was unstoppable.

"I couldn't put my socks on before the match, so I knew it was going to be tough. I tried, but it wasn't good enough."

Dimitrov, who earned the nicknamed "Baby Fed" as a junior due to similarities between his game and Roger Federer's, is the latest player to be hit by injury in Melbourne with both Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud pulling out of matches on Monday.

Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal have also struggled with physical issues but remain in the tournament.

"I'm just going to take the positives out of this situation," said Dimitrov. "What happened, happened. I need to swallow it. But I'm not just going to keep my head down...

"Today was just bad luck. That's what it is. Someone had to win, and this was his day. Clearly I'm frustrated, but I don't need to dwell on it.

"All I can do is draw the positive out of it, get some days off, figure out the next move, and get back on the horse."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian open 2021 grigor dimitrov
Close
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov receives medical attention during his quarter-final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev.(REUTERS)
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov receives medical attention during his quarter-final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Back spasm to blame for Australian Open exit: Dimitrov

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:09 PM IST
The 18th seed, who had raced through the first four rounds in Melbourne without dropping a set, took a medical timeout after losing the third set but it did little to improve the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serena Williams during her quarterfinal match against Romania's Simona Halep(REUTERS)
Serena Williams during her quarterfinal match against Romania's Simona Halep(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Serena Williams beats Simona Halep, progresses to semis

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Williams claimed the last five games and beat No. 2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals despite 33 unforced errors. She set up a showdown with Naomi Osaka for a spot in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand to Italy's Fabio Fognini during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand to Italy's Fabio Fognini during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
tennis

Australian Open: Eyeing 21st major, Nadal meets Tsitsipas

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Nadal is 6-1 against the 22-year-old Tsitsipas, including a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win in the 2019 semifinals at Melbourne Park.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16, 2021 Russia's Aslan Karatsev in action during his quarter final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16, 2021 Russia's Aslan Karatsev in action during his quarter final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open 2021: Karatsev downs Dimitrov to enter semis on slam debut

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • The 114th-ranked qualifier from Russia become the first man in the professional era to reach the semifinals in his Grand Slam debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.(AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts after defeating Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.(AP)
tennis

Osaka advances to Australian Open semis after beating Hsieh

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Osaka overpowered Hsieh Su-Wei 6-2, 6-2 Tuesday to reach the semifinals, and will meet the winner of the quarterfinal match between Williams and No. 2-seeded Simona Halep.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serena Williams of the US at the Australian Open 2021(REUTERS)
Serena Williams of the US at the Australian Open 2021(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena leads charge of American women, faces old foe Halep

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Williams, 39, is among three Americans who have made it to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park this year and Wednesday's clash between Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula has ensured that at least one from the country will be in the last four.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova hits a return against Belgium's Elise Mertens (AFP)
Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova hits a return against Belgium's Elise Mertens (AFP)
tennis

Australian Open 2021: Czech Muchova knocks out Mertens to set up Barty clash

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Mertens, seeded 18th at Melbourne Park, came into the contest having won 30 matches since the women's tour restarted in August – the most by any player during that period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Matteo Berrettini(REUTERS)
File photo of Matteo Berrettini(REUTERS)
tennis

Injured Berrettini withdraws to send Tsitsipas into last eight

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Berrettini suffered the injury during his win against Russian Karen Khachanov in the third round on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashleigh Barty in action during her fourth-round match against Shelby Rogers(REUTERS)
Ashleigh Barty in action during her fourth-round match against Shelby Rogers(REUTERS)
tennis

Ash Barty into Australian Open quarterfinals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Barty lost in the semifinals last year to eventual champion Sofia Kenin and didn't play another major tournament in 2020 after deciding to stay in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Italy's Fabio Fognini during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Italy's Fabio Fognini during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
tennis

Bad back? What bad back? Rafael Nadal rolls to 43rd Slam QF

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST
So far, he hasn't dropped a set through four matches, moving into his 13th quarterfinal at Melbourne Park and 43rd in all at major championships with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 16 seed Fabio Fognini on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand to United States' Mackenzie McDonald during their fourth-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, (AP)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand to United States' Mackenzie McDonald during their fourth-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, (AP)
tennis

Merciless Medvedev moves into last eight in Melbourne

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:31 AM IST
The fourth-seeded Russian won his first career five-set match in the third round but there was no need for a prolonged spell in the sun to see off McDonald on Margaret Court Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match against Canada's Milos Raonic REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match against Canada's Milos Raonic REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic dispels injury fears to see off Raonic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Djokovic, bidding for a record-extending ninth title in Melbourne, responded by raising his level and improving his record over Raonic to 12-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina(Ankita Raina / Twitter)
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina(Ankita Raina / Twitter)
tennis

Ankita rallies to win opener at Phillip Island Trophy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Ankita came from behind to beat the Italian 5-7 6-1 6-2 in the opening round of the USD 235,238 hardcourt tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed victory with his 15th ace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep in action during her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep in action during her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Halep battles past Swiatek in Melbourne to avenge Paris loss

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Halep roared back with an early break in the second set as her crafty baseline play frustrated her teenage opponent, who made a string of errors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP