Jennifer Brady: File photo(Twitter)
Jennifer Brady: File photo(Twitter)
tennis

Brady loses in 1st match since Australian Open in Doha

Brady, who lost to Naomi Osaka in her first major final just over a week ago, made 25 unforced errors against her Estonian opponent.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:04 PM IST

Jennifer Brady lost in her first match since the Australian Open final, falling to Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Qatar Open.

Brady, who lost to Naomi Osaka in her first major final just over a week ago, made 25 unforced errors against her Estonian opponent. Kontaveit had only nine unforced errors and didn't face a single break point against the seventh-seeded American.

“I was expecting a very, very tough match but I'm very happy with the way I played and very pleased to get to the second round,” Kontaveit said.

Kontaveit will play either three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber or wild-card entry Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey in the second round.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
