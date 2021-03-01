Brady loses in 1st match since Australian Open in Doha
Jennifer Brady lost in her first match since the Australian Open final, falling to Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Qatar Open.
Brady, who lost to Naomi Osaka in her first major final just over a week ago, made 25 unforced errors against her Estonian opponent. Kontaveit had only nine unforced errors and didn't face a single break point against the seventh-seeded American.
“I was expecting a very, very tough match but I'm very happy with the way I played and very pleased to get to the second round,” Kontaveit said.
Kontaveit will play either three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber or wild-card entry Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey in the second round.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
- India’s former world doubles No.1 looks at her season ahead with Tokyo Olympics an added motivation.
- Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik his fourth defeat in a final.
- Barty has stayed at No. 1 in the rankings despite not having played much at all in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
